Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game and Stream Info

The Chicago Bulls had a rough ending to 2016, but they’re reading to get it going in 2017 when they host the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on Monday night. Here’s all the game info you’ll need to know heading into this showdown with one of the best teams in the East.

The Bulls have been the gift that keeps giving this holiday season. They picked up a few big wins, but then disaster struck. They dropped a very winnable game against the Indiana Pacers and got blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks for the third time this season.

Charlotte is looking for a bounce back, too. They are coming off an electric loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which the game was wide-open and Kemba Walker scored 37 points.

Chicago has slumped to a record of 16-18 and they’ve got rumors flying that head coach Fred Hoiberg is on the hot seat while former starting point guard Rajon Rondo appears to be benched until further notice and has sought an audience with Gar Forman to request playtime or a trade.

Never a dull moment.

The Hornets are 19-15, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve played a lot of good teams hard with the occasional hiccup. They dropped an extremely winnable game against the Brooklyn Nets last Monday when the Nets spent a good chunk of the game without Jeremy Lin who re-injured himself during the game.

It isn’t all Walker for Charlotte. In the only other meeting of the season for these two teams, Nicolas Batum put up a triple-double, leading the Hornets with 20 point, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

This game is going to be a huge test for the Bulls. If they’re not up to this challenge and Rondo sits again, they’re going to have to make some choices. Michael Carter-Williams is going to look to add more on the defensive end, but probably isn’t any type of medium or long-term solution. But that’s a discussion for another day. Let’s just watch, listen to this game and take it from there.

Matchup: Chicago Bulls (16-18) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-15)

When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: CSN-Chicago, NBA TV

Radio: WLS-AM 890

