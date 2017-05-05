Chicago Bulls: Team should pick up Rajon Rondo’s option immediately

As the Chicago Bulls officially enter their offseason, the front office’s first order of business should be picking up Rajon Rondo’s option.

Remember last July 4?

When the Chicago Bulls announced they were signing veteran Rajon Rondo to a two-year, $28 million deal? And the entire city lost its mind?

Between the comparisons to former hometown hero Derrick Rose, the jokes made over the guard’s bad boy behavior, and sheer shock… it was undoubtedly one of the league’s most talked about deals that summer.

But in a way, it was so Bulls.

Because after being plagued with locker room drama between Rose, Joakim Noah and Jimmy Butler, as well as the front office claiming they wanted to go “younger and more athletic,” Rondo seemed like the last guy on earth that Chicago would want to sign.

Yet here we are, almost a year later, where Rondo has won over the hearts of many fans. Where the front office is reportedly interested in keeping him on for another season.

It has certainly been a wild ride.

Although things started off well between the Three Alphas, with both Rondo and Dwyane Wade preaching that the team belonged to Butler, soon problems began. Rondo inserted himself in a showdown regarding younger guys wanting Wade to practice more, posting a photo of himself with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from their Boston Celtics days.

A move that certainly did not sit well with Wade or Butler.

Then came head coach Fred Hoiberg benching the star. For no apparent reason at all.

“I got a slight explanation from another guy on the staff,” Rondo said. “A guy told me that he was saving me from myself… I thought it was bulls—. ‘Save me from myself?’ I never heard that before in my life. But I guess he was trying to do the best thing for me.”

Alongside the off-court issues Rondo faced, he also had trouble on the court. Mainly by way of inconsistent play.

While sometimes 23 minutes of play yielded numbers like 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds, it also resulted in just three points, three rebounds and three assists.

Nevertheless, as the Bulls closed out their 2016-17 campaign, it became clear the team could greatly benefit by having the 31-year-old around — not just for his impressive high basketball IQ and elite ball-handling, but for his experience and leadership skills as well.

Those traits certainly proved themselves worthy in the playoffs.

Though Rondo was sidelined with a fractured thumb and torn wrist ligament after just two postseason games, his contributions were eye-opening. Scoring a combined 23 points, 20 assists, 17 rebounds and seven steals, the Bulls owed their first round 2-0 start over the Boston Celtics solely because of their point guard.

And you better believe the front office took notice.

When asked about Rondo during the team’s recent exit interviews, the front office had this to say:

“As we get younger, it’s still really important to have quality veterans around your young players… He was great in the locker room. He was great off the court with these guys. He took them under his wing in a lot of ways, and he was responsible for a lot of the good things that came from them. We have a lot of respect for Rajon, especially how he believes in the game.”

Vice president John Paxson even defended his Instagram post.

“To be candid with you … when he stood up for our young guys, that empowered them a little bit. It might be small, but there was some growth with our young guys. Because they felt they had a voice as a young player, and for us that was important.”

So when it comes to picking up Rondo’s $13.4 million player option? Well, the organization would be dumb not to.

The veteran may have only averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game on the year, but his value goes way beyond numbers on a stat sheet. Especially given how lost the franchise has unfortunately become over the last few seasons.

A great mentor for the younger players but experienced enough to hang with the likes of Wade, Rondo could bring some much-needed hope to the Bulls.

He can even fill in for Hoiberg, when necessary.

Rondo staging a hostile takeover of head coaching duties from Hoiberg was always how this season was going to end — Ricky O’Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 27, 2017

Just saying.

Here is to Chicago doing the right thing this summer, and holding on tight to Rondo.

