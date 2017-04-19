Chicago Bulls: Takeaways From Game 2 Win Over Celtics

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Boston Celtics 111-97 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Here are the main takeaways from this contest.

The Chicago Bulls took the first game of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, serving notice that they were not going to be an easy out. At the same time, though, anything can happen once.

Following an up-and-down season, the Bulls were due for a dismal performance at some point, right? The Celtics were hoping for the same thing heading into Game 2. However, that would not be the case.

The Celtics jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the Bulls successfully weathered the storm. And for the second time in as many games, the Bulls knocked off the Celtics 111-97 to become just the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to post wins in the first two games of a playoff series.

With a 2-0 lead and the series heading back to the Windy City, the Bulls have an opportunity to potentially close out the series at home.

Before we look that far ahead, though, here is a look at the main factors that contributed to another impressive road victory for the Bulls.

Rajon Rondo Turns In Vintage Performance

To say that Rajon Rondo had an eventful season as a member of the Bulls would be an understatement.

Whether it was a one-game suspension for a verbal altercation with assistant coach Jim Boylen, or being taken out of the rotation for five-and-a-half games, Rondo has certainly had his fair share of moments.

But despite the fact that he averaged 7.8 points per game — the second-lowest scoring output of his career — the Celtics expected Rondo to elevate his game once the postseason began.

“He’s always gonna play his best [in big games],” Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN. “And that’s just me watching him when I was younger and before I got in the NBA. You know, when it counts, he’s gonna be ready and he’s gonna perform. So we’ve got to slow him down and eliminate what he does best, and that’s getting everyone involved.”

So far, Thomas’ statement has proven to be prophetic. In the series opener, Rondo’s final stat line included 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. In Game 2, Rondo nearly notched a triple-double, scoring 11 points to go along with 14 assists and nine rebounds.

Oh, did I mention that the guy also had five steals and finished with plus-24 rating — the highest mark of any player on both teams?

Simply put, the Bulls needed a big outing from Rondo and that is exactly what they got.

Time To Start Showing RoLo Some Love

During the offseason the Bulls lost Pau Gasol via free agency. However, thanks to the front office (did I just say that?), Gasol was replaced by Robin Lopez in a five-player trade that sent Derrick Rose and Justin Holiday to the New York Knicks.

On paper, Lopez wasn’t going to make anyone forget about a player who was capable of posting a double-double each time he stepped on the court. A funny thing happened during the course of the season, though.

Not only was Lopez a presence at both ends of the floor, he also developed a solid mid-range jump shot, and both of those trends have been prevalent in the postseason.

Thanks to his 14-point, 11-rebound performance in Game 1, the Bulls enjoyed a 53-36 advantage on the glass.

Although the Celtics made a concerted effort not to allow Lopez to dominate the boards in Game 2, the Bulls big man still finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end.

In the postseason, it’s all about matchups. With the Bulls having an advantage in the middle, it would not be a surprise if Lopez continues to be a thorn in the side of the Celtics.

Another Key Contribution From Second Unit

Following a midseason trade that sent Taj Gibson and sharpshooter Doug McDermott to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Fred Hoiberg opted to play 11- and 12-man rotations.

Then, when making a push towards the playoffs became the ultimate goal, the rotation was shortened to nine players — a wise move to say the least.

The downside to such a decision was that the younger players weren’t seeing as much playing time as they were before. Taking that into consideration, it was fair to question whether or not they would be able to produce in the postseason.

Through the first two games of this series, the answer to that question is an emphatic yes.

In Game 1, Bobby Portis scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 29 minutes of action, thus proving that he is not phased by the pressure that comes with performing at a high level in a playoff game.

Fortunately for the Bulls, that trend continued in Game 2. Only this time, it was Paul Zipser who delivered when his number was called. He finished with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field, including a 2-for-2 effort from three-point range.

While each of the starters scored in double figures, the Bulls will continue to need key contributions from their bench. As long as that continues to happen, this will be a dangerous team going forward.

Hoiberg Remains Undefeated In Postseason Debut

After parting ways with former coach Tom Thibodeau — a coach whose teams posted a .647 winning percentage during the regular season, Hoiberg was hand-picked by general Gar Forman as the voice that was going to help the Bulls overcome their playoff shortcomings.

How has the decision panned out?

Well, in Hoiberg’s inaugural season, the Bulls posted a 42-40 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

In Year 2, despite earning a postseason berth, the Bulls actually finished with a less-than-impressive 41-41 record during a year that was plagued with inconsistent play.

Coming into this series against the Celtics, it would have reasonable to give Brad Stevens the edge being that he has guided Boston to its third consecutive playoff appearance. But in spite of that fact, Hoiberg has already made a couple of noticeable moves in his playoff debut.

When Nikola Mirotic struggled in the series opener — four points on 1-for-9 shooting — Hoiberg brought Portis off the bench and he proved to be a huge X-factor for the Bulls.

On top of that, with Thomas lighting up the Bulls’ defense like a Christmas tree, Hoiberg opted to use Butler to slow him down, a decision that paid huge dividends, as he limited Thomas to just one bucket in the game’s final minutes.

Those moves, along with calling Zipser’s number in Game 2, proves that Hoiberg — who was ranked as the worst coach in the NBA by ESPN — deserves a little more credit for not only getting the Bulls into the playoffs, but also for moving them within two wins of upsetting the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

This Is Why The Bulls Signed Dwyane Wade

The Bulls knew they were getting a player who knows what it takes to win when they signed Dwyane Wade during the offseason.

Not only has he appeared in five NBA Finals, he also has three titles and a career postseason average of 22.8 points and 5.3 assists per contest in 166 playoff games coming into this matchup against the Celtics.

Following a low-key outing in Game 1 (11 points on 4-for-12 shooting), Wade reminded everyone that he can still be a difference-maker, even if he is in the latter stage of his career.

In Game 2, the 14-year veteran pumped in 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting and connected on three of his four attempts from beyond the arc in 32 minutes.

Rondo’s near triple-double and Butler’s contributions (22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) should not be overlooked by any stretch of the imagination.

However, if Wade continues to prove that he can still be a scoring option as he did in last year’s playoffs, the Bulls definitely have a chance to make a deep postseason run.

