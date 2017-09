CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have signed center Diamond Stone.

Taken in the second round by New Orleans and traded to the Clippers on draft night in 2016, the 6-foot-11 Stone appeared in seven games for the Clippers. He played one season at Maryland, averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.

