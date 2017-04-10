Chicago Bulls Remain Upbeat Despite Recent Setbacks

The Chicago Bulls continue to have a positive outlook about their playoff chances in spite of recent setbacks.

The 2016-17 Chicago Bulls have been wildly unpredictable to put it nicely. For instance, they beat the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in all four of their meetings this season.

This is quite the accomplishment considering the Cavs have been the top team in the Eastern Conference for most of the season.

On the flip side of the equation, the Bulls have also dropped games to the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and they went 0-2 against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After recent wins against the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks — two teams that have had their way with the Bulls this season — it appeared that the Bulls were finally ready to turn the corner, as the saying goes.

But with a chance to solidify their playoff position over the past week, with four road games against non-playoff teams, the Bulls failed to capitalize on the opportunity. The good news is they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sixers during that stretch.

The bad news is they had a couple of setbacks as well. In a game against the New York Knicks on April 4, the Bulls were hoping to avenge two earlier losses against a team that will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Needless to say, that did not happen.

While the Bulls had everything to play for, it was the Knicks that played like a team that was fighting for a postseason berth. The Bulls shot 38 percent from the field, including a woeful 6-for-27 from beyond the arc.

On top of that, the Bulls committed 15 turnovers and were out-rebounded by a 53-37 margin en route to a 100-91 loss, with the final score not indicative of how the Knicks thoroughly outplayed them in nearly every aspect of the game.

Next up, the Bulls had a Sunday afternoon game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bulls had two things working for them going into that matchup — well, at least in theory: 1) Dwyane Wade returned to the lineup after an 11-game absence due to an elbow injury and 2) the Nets were the not-so-proud owners of the worst record in the NBA.

Once again, with an opportunity to strengthen their playoff position in the standings, the Bulls let one slip through their fingers. After taking a nine-point advantage with 4:24 left to play in regulation, Chicago faltered down the stretch.

Sure, Jimmy Butler did all he could, scoring 33 points, including the Bulls’ final nine points of the game. Wade also chipped in with 14 points and seven boards in 24 minutes of action.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as the Nets upended the Bulls 107-106. That loss — coupled with wins by the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat — dropped the Bulls into a tie with Miami for the eighth and final spot.

Although the Bulls should not be happy with the latest developments, Butler continues to maintain a positive outlook in regards to team’s playoff hopes.

“Is it deflating? No, because we’re still in it man,” Butler told CSNChicago.com. “All we gotta do is win, and we’re right there. But we’ve got to figure out a way to pull these games out in the end, get stops in the end, score some baskets in the end. We should be OK.”

From a scheduling standpoint, Butler has every reason to be optimistic as the Bulls will host the Orlando Magic and the Nets, who have a combined record of 48-112.

At the same time, though, this Bulls team has found ways to lose games against inferior opponents, and we need to look no further than their recent track record as proof of this statement.

That being said, if the Bulls win out, they clinch a playoff berth. But ask yourself this question: would it really be a surprise to see them squander yet another opportunity based upon how they have played up and down to the level of their opponents this season?

Absolutely not.

This article originally appeared on