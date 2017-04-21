Bulls guard Rajon Rondo out indefinitely with thumb fracture

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo is out indefinitely with a fractured right thumb, the team announced Friday.

The team says the thumb injury will not require surgery.

Rondo was injured in Chicago's 111–97 Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics after playing 40 minutes in the contest. The Bulls say that Rondo underwent a subsequent exam and x-rays that confirmed a thumb fracture.

Rondo has been outstanding in the playoffs averaging 11.5 points, 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game as the Bulls have taken a two games to zero lead in their first round series against the top-seeded Celtics.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Friday in Chicago.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on