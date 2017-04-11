Chicago Bulls: On Brink Of Playoffs, Still Work In Progress

The Chicago Bulls are this close to clinching a playoff berth and yet their 2016-17 run still left much to be desired.

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are tipping off in only a couple of days, making it now or never for several ball clubs, one of which happens to be the Chicago Bulls.

Currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-41, the Bulls are this close to making the postseason.

However, with just one game left to play against the Brooklyn Nets (a squad they lost to last weekend), as well as the Miami Heat still fighting for a spot as well, nothing is set in stone just yet.

That seems to be a common theme for Chicago this year.

To say 2016-17 has been a roller coaster ride for the organization, would be an understatement. After not making the playoffs last season, management went to work last summer and significantly revamped the roster.

They also brought back head coach Fred Hoiberg and drafted rookie Denzel Valentine. All in all, it seemed the Bulls were on the up and up.

But unfortunately, things did not exactly go as planned, partly because it turns out, there was not actually a plan in place.

Neither Rajon Rondo nor Dwyane Wade fit into the front office’s motto of “younger and more athletic.” Hoiberg continued to stick to an offense much better suited for college ball. The moves made at the trade deadline were questionable at best.

And then, of course, there was the continued so-called locker room drama.

Needless to say, it is easy to see why fans were once again frustrated with the franchise; both in regards to on-court performance and off-court theatrics. So until recently, they had pretty much given up on Chicago.

It would be another season lost to the incompetence of general manager Gar Forman and vice president John Paxson, a squad resting on the shoulders of Jimmy Butler and a coach set in his ways.

However, on the brink of clinching a playoff berth, there is hope once more.

Not just by way of fans, either.

Take Rondo, for instance, who seems pretty certain his team will be moving forward.

“I think the Bulls will still be playing basketball when I come back. I don’t think I’ll be out until June.”

However, even if the Bulls do end up heading into the postseason, the glaring issues within this organization should not simply be overlooked.

As exciting as a playoff campaign may be, sneaking into the eighth seed last minute is probably not exactly what the Bulls had in mind at the start of 2016-17.

So what should be focused on?

Well for starters, it would be nice to have an idea as to what direction the organization wants to go in. Whether that be building around Butler or blowing the team up completely … without a strategy, Chicago will never be anything more than mediocre.

A change regarding Hoiberg certainly needs to considered as well. While he still does not seem best suited for the position, it is possible that with the right type of roster, his coaching may become slightly more effective.

Now obviously, the front office should be closely examined too. But with an earlier report suggesting that both Forman and Paxson are here to stay, fans should not hold their breath on that one.

Should the Bulls make the playoffs, they certainly deserve some credit for ultimately grinding it out. However, there is still plenty of work to do if the franchise wants to be truly successful.

This article originally appeared on