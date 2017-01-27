Chicago Bulls Media Day, Part II: Butler, Wade, Rondo, Hoiberg and Forman all speak … kinda

The Chicago Bulls unintentionally hosted another Media Day in Chicago on Friday after the result of some weird recent events off the floor among the roster’s main pieces. Oh, and Gar Forman showed up.

The biggest understatement in the basketball world today would be to say that the Chicago Bulls have some serious in-house problems from the bottom all the way to the top of the organization.

After Wednesday night’s debacle that saw the Bulls blow a double-digit lead at home, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade utilized their time with reporters to express their disappointment and frustrations with the Bulls’ current path this season.

Rajon Rondo, who has been in the news probably more than just about everyone on the roster combined this season, took note of Butler and Wade’s comments and made his own comments via Instagram about what happened after Wednesday’s game in the locker room.

It’s safe to say that got people’s attention.

With all of the tension in the air, the Bulls took to Friday’s shootaround before they take the floor again against the Miami Heat to figure things out.

Here’s what you may have missed for the second edition of Bulls Media Day this season.

Stuff didn’t exactly go according to plan

40 minutes into shootaround. Haven't heard a ball bounce once. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

So, where is everybody?

According to reporters on the beat, the Bulls had a lengthy team meeting to discuss recent matters. Nothing brings a team together like have a group therapy session.

He’s still alive?

GM Gar Forman is scheduled to address media at shootaround. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

Many Bulls fans know that when Gar Forman is around, it’s a rare sight. Like, really rare. He’s only been in front of the camera once this season and that was at the actual Media Day when he told the basketball community that the Bulls got “younger and more athletic.”

So, everybody is still alive, right?

Bulls PR says it's going to be a while before we hear from players, Hoiberg, Forman. Players haven't even gotten to floor yet. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Friedell tweeted this out at 10:54 CST, according to the time stamp on Twitter. The shootaround for the Bulls at the Advocate Center was scheduled for 10 a.m. CST.

So, everybody had to wait a little longer.

Not your best look, Mr. Forman

Gar Forman calls Bulls saga unacceptable but doesn't take questions pic.twitter.com/YtHFDnADsx — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 27, 2017

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune timed Gar Forman’s comments at 89 seconds of talking. That’s it. He took no questions from reporters and left the interview area. That’s not a joke.

Bring out the players!

Jimmy Butler spoke with the reporters on hand first to address the situation with he, Wade and Rondo after his comments, Wade’s comments and Rondo’s picture.

Butler: "I don't have any problem with Rajon. He spoke his mind. I spoke my mind. Move on." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

This thought from Butler … probably wasn’t the best thing to say, but alas.

Jimmy:"I like it. I'm sorry but I like controversy. At the end of the day, we're all we've got. I don't regret anything." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

When asked about liking teammates, Butler replied:

Jimmy: "There's a difference between respect and like. Over the years, plenty of teammates don't like each other." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Butler also went on to say that he didn’t read the post from Rondo.

Dwyane Wade’s time with the media brought a curious answer

Wade’s time with reporters started similarly to Butler’s. He mentioned that he too doesn’t have a problem with Rondo in a First Amendment-type of way.

Wade on Rondo's post: "Everyone has the opportunity to express themselves." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Wade followed that up with a “you may not like how I do business, but respect how I do business”-type of thought:

Wade:Some guys want to be middle of the pack so they can be liked. As a leader, sometimes you aren't liked. I'm probably not liked right now — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

During Wade’s session, it was reported that he implied Butler, Rondo and himself getting fined by the team. (That was later confirmed to be true by Rondo and Fred Hoiberg.)

Here’s where things got juicy.

Read Wade’s reply to a question about Hoiberg having control of the locker room:

Wade on whether Hoiberg has control of the locker room: "You'll have to ask Fred that." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

Oh, boy. That doesn’t seem good, does it?

Rajon Rondo, despite his struggles, still kept it 100 with things

Everybody pulled up a chair and listened to what Rondo had to say on the matters at hand. In usual Rondo fashion this season, he kept it straight.

Rondo: "I said what I said. People can take it how they want to. I made a statement. It wasn't angry. Just my thoughts." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

As for what Butler and Wade said, Rondo had this to say about their approach to the Bulls’ struggles and shortcomings:

Rondo: "It's not that guys don't like each other. It's just that things got out that shouldn't have. But there's no tension between us." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Rondo also said that “nobody came in with boxing gloves”, which would’ve been the greatest thing ever, but in reality, it appears the Bulls are just dusting all of this under the rug.

“Hey Fred, tell us why your general manager never takes accountability for anything?”

Hoiberg when asked if Gar not taking questions represents a lack of accountability: "I'm not going to comment on that." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Not if you want to keep your job, you won’t.

This thought from Hoiberg following that opening question made a ton of sense about why Rondo is still with the Bulls organization.

Hoiberg asked why Rondo is still here: "The conversations that I've had with Rajon, he's embraces his role with the second unit." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Being that Bobby Portis and Cristiano Felicio liked Rondo’s post from Instagram on Thursday night, this makes all the sense in the world.

“But seriously, your general manager doesn’t take any accountab–“

Wade talked for 14:29. Rondo talked for 11:10. Butler talked for 10:35. Hoiberg talked for 7:54. Forman talked for 1:29, took no questions. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

What’s the noticeable thing here?

Final thoughts:

Group therapy sessions may work, so the Bulls might come out in the next few games and look just fine. That’s not going to change the fact that this roster is flawed more than most and simply put, it’s just not very good.

Coming in front of the cameras to patch things up and “move on” as Hoiberg said numerous times throughout his media session may work for Friday, but there’s still a lot of this season left. You can’t put a band-aid on a huge wound and expect it to do the job.

Plus, it’s not exactly a good look when your general manager speaks for less than 90 seconds on a subject and then just bolts away like he didn’t orchestrate this mess in the first place.

This may have just been a little kerfuffle in the midst of one of the weirdest seasons ever for the Bulls, but their issues on the court still remain and seemingly have no real solutions that bring immediate success.

