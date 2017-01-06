Chicago Bulls: Jimmy Butler Team’s Best Clutch Player Since MJ

Chicago Bulls forward/guard Jimmy Butler has improved his game in each of the past two seasons, thus showing that he is the best player to wear a Bulls uniform since his Airness and Co. left the building following the 1997-98 season.

Jimmy Butler has been the best player in a Chicago Bulls uniform over the past two seasons. In fact, when the team acquired Dwyane Wade during the offseason, the three-time champion immediately dubbed the Bulls as Jimmy Butler’s team.

Needless to say this is high praise coming from such an accomplished player who is sure to be a future Hall of Famer. It is also worth noting that Rajon Rondo expressed a similar sentiment when he joined the team as well.

With the front office giving the keys to Butler sort to speak, one could only wonder how would he would perform with the spotlight shining brightly on him coming into the season.

In a word: brilliantly.

As has been the case over the past two years, Butler is spearheading Chicago’s attack once again. He leads the team in points (25.2), minutes played (36.6) and steals (1.7).

Not only that, Butler is third on the team in rebounding (6.8); second in assists (4.1) and ranks second among the starting unit in shooting percentage (45.6).

While Butler’s numbers certainly speak volumes, one the factors that determines whether a player is on the path to becoming a bona fide superstar is how he performs in clutch situations. In other words, can that player be a difference-maker when his teams needs him the most?

Well, it just so happens that Butler is starting to build a resume in this area as well. Since Dec. 10, there have been six instances in which the game was within five points in the final five minutes of regulation.

In those contests, Butler scored 43 points on an efficient 12-for-18 shooting from the field while committing just two turnovers, per CSNChicago.com.

This includes a brilliant performance against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week, a game in which he scored 52 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out six assists.

To put that performance in its proper perspective, Butler joined Michael Jordan as the only players in Bulls history to post multiple 50-point games. How is that for clutch?

And for those of us who may be tempted to asked what has he done for us lately, here is another example of Butler putting the team on his back when the game was on the line.

In the Bulls’ 106-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 4, Butler was nearly a non-factor through the first three quarters, having scored just six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

During the game’s final 12 minutes, though, Butler converted five of his nine attempts en rout to a 14-point quarter, helping the Bulls to get back to the .500 mark.

From Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson:

“A guy that wears No. 3 on this team came to me and was like, ‘Win the game,’” Butler said of Wade. “So I guess a switch (turned) on, and I was like, ‘Yo, get a couple baskets and try to get some stops on the defensive end.’ I think I did all right.”

Yes, Mr. Butler, you did all right indeed.

But despite another breakout season from the sixth-year forward/guard, it is being reported that the front office is fielding offers for Butler and that they would be willing to part ways with him for the right price. Only time will tell if the rumors are valid or not.

What is a certainty, however, is the effort he gives on both ends of the floor on a nightly basis makes him the best all-around player to wear a Bulls uniform since the days when Jordan and Scottie Pippen were leading them to six titles.

