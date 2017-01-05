Chicago Bulls: Jimmy Butler Is Chicago’s Savior, But For How Long?

Jimmy Butler may be saving the Chicago Bulls currently, but how long will he stick around, getting nothing in return?

There are a lot of opinions concerning the Chicago Bulls lately.

But one thing everyone seems to agree on is how special Jimmy Butler is.

Drafted in 2011, fans had high hopes for the Houston native. However, it took a few years for Butler to really unlock his true potential. Appearing in only 42 games on an average of 8.5 minutes his rookie year, the swingman averaged just 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds.

His sophomore year was not much better, leading to an average of 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per matchup on 26.0 minutes of play in 82 games.

It was not until his third season in the league that Chicago got a taste of what exactly Butler could do, when he averaged 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists a contest, on 38.7 minutes of play, starting all 67 games he saw time in.

And now, so far in 2016-17, the budding star has an average of 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists a contest under his belt, seeing 36.6 minutes per game.

In fact, it could very well be argued that Butler is pretty much the only thing working right now for the Bulls.

(Besides two wins this year against the Cleveland Cavaliers to add to their record books, of course.)

Yes, between a front office with seemingly little direction, drama with Rajon Rondo, an uncertain future with Dwyane Wade and a struggling bench, Butler is the glue holding Chicago together.

But how long will this last? How long can the organization expect this to be the case?

Picture this. A Bulls fan, born and raised in Chicago, with a long time interest in the franchise sees Butler out and about in the city, circa summer of 2015. Her first thought? Not to take a photo with him. Or ask him for an autograph.

No, her first thought is to tell him to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that had been showing major interest in the rising talent for a few months.

Why?

Because she was afraid his potential would hit a ceiling with the Bulls. Because she was afraid he would never have to ability to be truly successful if he stuck around.

But instead she politely smiled at him and on July 1 Butler re-signed with Chicago on a five-year, $90 million contract.

Sure, since then the front office has made some changes. They fired former head coach Tom Thibodeau, bringing aboard head coach Fred Hoiberg. They said goodbye to Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, while signing Rondo and Wade.

They finally gave Butler his team.

However, Butler got along quite well with Thibodeau. And while he certainly welcomed both Rondo and Wade with open arms, it seems Rondo’s time with the Bulls may be coming to an end, while Butler actually plays better with Wade out.

“Nov. 20, Lakers: 40 points on 14 of 23 shooting, 12 of 14 free throws with seven rebounds and six assists; Dec. 3, Mavericks: 26 points on eight of 18 shooting, 10 of 12 free throws with nine rebounds and four assists; Jan. 2, Hornets: 52 points on 15 of 24 shooting, 21 of 22 free throws with 12 rebounds and six assists.”

There is no debating that Butler is getting a great deal of earned recognition as of late, finally being labeled as one of the NBA’s top dogs. And he will absolutely keep performing to the best of his ability, the scariest part being he still has room for improvement.

But at what point will Butler want more than to be the face of a franchise with no future?

No future unless major changes are made, that is.

How long before Butler decides he wants a title next to his name, not just a handful of 52-point games?

Chicago needs to be careful in making sure they do not just stop at making Butler the star of the organization, but rather build a winning team around him. Now that the 27-year-old has proved his worth, it is just a matter of time before he seeks the next level of success.

