Chicago Bulls: Is The Front Office Really Looking At Chris Bosh?

The Chicago Bulls are once again at the center of the NBA rumor mill, this time in regards to their possible interest in superstar Chris Bosh.

The Chicago Bulls have had a rather active 2016-17.

Between letting go of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, drafting Denzel Valentine, bringing aboard Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade, trading for Michael Carter-Williams and more… the league has had plenty to talk about this year, regarding the men in red.

It goes beyond just roster changes too.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg has often found himself in the hot seat, many unsure whether or not he really belongs at the professional level. The front office continues to be mocked, after making statements like wanting to make the team younger and more athletic. Even Chicago’s inability to hold a top spot in the Eastern Conference has been highlighted time and time again.

So of course, when reports of the Bulls looking at NBA superstar Chris Bosh arise, no one bats an eye.

Because nothing is out of the question, for the 22-23 Chicago team.

Well, maybe except for this.

For anyone who has forgotten, Bosh has not played in a single game since February 2016.

Having fallen victim to a blood clot in his lung shortly after All-Star Weekend 2015, the veteran was then diagnosed with another one only a year later. Both the Miami Heat and the forward were devastated, but hopeful that Bosh would be ready to go by training camp last fall. Unfortunately, he was not medically cleared by the Heat’s doctors, stating that they had found clot residuals in his blood. And he would therefore have to remain on blood thinners.

President Pat Riley along with the rest of the Miami front office ruled him out indefinitely, making it clear that Bosh would never play for the team again.

That should have been the end of that, but with Bosh convinced he could still play and the Heat refusing to overturn their decision, things started to get ugly between the two parties. Bosh took to his own documentary to reveal his frustration, Riley finally spoke to the media about his side of the story. All in all, it was a hot mess for just about everyone involved.

Fast forward to present day, and Bosh is still technically on Miami’s roster. However, it has been said that the Heat will waive him on March 1, which is why he is suddenly coming up in conversation in relation to the Bulls.

But in case it is not brutally obviously already, Bosh playing for Chicago is very unlikely.

First and foremost, because any team doctors would have to be out of their minds to clear him. Suffering from a predisposition to blood clots is an extremely dangerous condition, one that requires taking blood thinners day in and day out. And although Bosh is well aware of that and does not want to be taken off of them, he has proposed a treatment of taking blood thinners early enough in the morning so they are out of his system by game time. A so-called solution that is risky, at best.

Not to mention from a basketball point of view, limits him to only both practicing and playing in the late afternoon and evenings.

Aside from that, Miami waiting until March 1 to waive him means that he cannot sign with another team until next season. And with Bosh turning 33 this year, it is hard to imagine that even the Bulls would be jumping at the chance to bring him on, over other talent. Especially given Bosh would likely be looking for another large payday.

So where did this stem from?

Perhaps Bosh having stopped by the United Center earlier this month?

DeMar DeRozan, Chris Bosh cross paths following Raptors' loss to Bulls. https://t.co/KZazs3nqA1 pic.twitter.com/HvoQK5qD9u — theScore (@theScore) January 8, 2017

But not from best friend Dwyane Wade.

“I play with the Bulls and I don’t even know that,” Wade said. “That’s news to me. He’s one of my good friends. The biggest thing with Chris is … his health. He’s not even playing basketball right now.”

Despite the fact that it would be great seeing Bosh able to continue living out his dreams on a basketball court, the reality of the situation is vastly different. And in the end, his health and ultimately his life, should absolutely come first anyways.

Something that Bosh himself recently seemed to start coming to terms with.

“I’m still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I’m kind of getting the taste of retirement now.”

Sorry Chicago.

This article originally appeared on