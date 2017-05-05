Chicago Bulls: Front office still without direction regarding team’s future

As the Chicago Bulls were eliminated 4-2 from the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, there still does not seem to be a plan in place for the team moving forward.

This year was not kind to the Chicago Bulls.

Yes, the summer brought aboard new talent like Robin Lopez, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade. And sure, they ended up grabbing the Eastern Conference eighth seed. But 2016-17 was hardly smooth sailing, with the team only earning two postseason victories.

All in all, one could say the season was a failure.

In fact, one probably should.

Because while the Three Alphas had solid seasons individually, their chemistry certainly left much to be desired. Never mind the rest of the roster, with guys like Nikola Mirotic and Michael Carter-Williams struggling severely.

Then there was head coach Fred Hoiberg, who still was not given the type of players that could successfully run Hoiball, resulting in another year of poor leadership. Used to sprinting the floor at full speed with 18-year-olds, Hoiberg could not adjust his offense to fit the team.

His plays fell flat, his rotations were a mess, and ultimately he simply lost control. A yes-man to the front office, with no sense of respect from his guys, Hoiberg became the organization’s puppet — an unfortunate circumstance for both him and the team.

But the worst of all was management. Mainly, the duo of general manager Gar Forman and vice president John Paxson, a twosome now nicknamed Bert and Ernie by many fans. They went into the season preaching their plan of “younger and more athletic,” only to makes moves like sign Rondo and Wade, and trade away Doug McDermott. Known for their lack of direction regarding the franchise for several years now, it seems nothing has changed.

Nor will it, in the near future.

The Bulls hosted their exit interviews earlier this week, with several members of the organization speaking to media about their 2016-17 campaign and what fans should expect moving forward. Among them, of course, were Forman and Paxson.

So what did the powers at be have to say?

Well, for one, do not hold your breath for a major overhaul.

“We’ve got a lot of guys under contract. The landscape is such that to make significant change right now will be difficult.”

Excellent.

Paxson also added:

“We’re going to put a lot of resources and time into our player development this offseason and try to create a culture where they can grow and try to become the best players that they can. We said last year when we made a lot of these changes that this is a process. We approach is that what every day, and we’re going to remain patient and disciplined as we make decisions along the way.”

Culture, eh? This should be good.

But what about Jimmy Butler?

Enter more vagueness.

“You always have to keep things open.”

Backtracked just a day later with “we are not looking to trade Butler.”

And so starts the Butler trade rumor mill once again.

As for Rondo’s future in Chicago, that seems more certain. After a rocky start with the organization, including a social media blast putting down Butler and Wade and an unexplained benching from Hoiberg, Paxson was singing the star’s praises.

“There’s a good chance or a really good chance that we bring Rajon back… to a man, our young people loved Rajon. He was great in the locker room. He was great off the court with these guys. He took them under his wing in a lot of ways, and he was responsible for a lot of the good things that came from them. We have a lot of respect for Rajon, especially how he believes in the game.”

What a difference two playoff wins can make.

Now, what Wade will choose to do this summer is anyone’s guess.

In short, expect much of the same from the Bulls come 2017-18. With not much financial flexibility to improve the roster, an inefficient head coach and an uninterested front office…

Same story, different day.

This article originally appeared on