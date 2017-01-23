Chicago Bulls Forward Taj Gibson Should be Traded to the Toronto Raptors

The Chicago Bulls are headed nowhere and fast. It’s time to start collecting any assets they can get from the veterans on the roster, and forward Taj Gibson is target number one. Lucky for the Bulls, the perfect trade partner is lurking up north.

Taj Gibson is having a career season for the Bulls.

Per 36 minutes, Gibson is logging 15.6 points and 9.5 rebounds, and his true shooting percentage of 54.8 percent is just under his career high. He’s posting a 16.4 PER, a mark bested only by the 16.9 he posted in the 2011-2012 season, and he’s missed only one game game so far with an ankle strain.

The numbers don’t do Gibson justice though.

Gibson’s size and strength and ability to stick with guys on the perimeter is a deadly combination, and a skill set that’s in high demand all across the NBA. He’s a crucial kind of player for those switch-happy defensive schemes that so many teams are moving towards, not to mention his ever-expanding arsenal of post moves give the Bulls an incredibly reliable option for just about every offensive possession if they need it.

Gibson’s consistency down low represents one of the only instances where you can reasonably say the words “Bulls” and “consistency” in the same sentence.

He has his weaknesses like any player will. Gibson may never be an above average shooter from outside of 15 feet, despite the annual tradition of “you know if Taj can work on his stroke from 3-point range, that will really open things up for this Bulls team” (I’ve been guilty of this, I’ll admit it).

But, lights out shooting from deep isn’t essential for a big man, despite all the unicorn-fawning taking place this season. Gibson can still be tremendously effective without a 3-point shot.

So, let’s stop beating around the bush and ship him up to Toronto already.

Hoiberg puts Gibson in to guard Cousins, Gibson immediately rips the ball out of Boogie's hands ???? pic.twitter.com/Ayd3E4NCOU — Stephen Noh (@hungarianjordan) January 22, 2017

It’s no secret that Toronto is itching to make a trade that will give them a better chance against Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals. They’re practically pulling Paul Millsap’s pigtails and chasing him around the playground at this point. The Atlanta Hawks, however, have declared that their star forward is off the table currently, and Taj Gibson is one hell of a backup plan

(I know, I know, no one not named LeBron James is ever really off the table, but just go with it).

Gibson would immediately improve the Raptors frontcourt, especially on the defensive end. Toronto is currently playing rookie Pascal Siakam 17.5 minutes per game, and while Siakam has shown some flashes every now and then, he also makes a lot of mistakes like any other rookie. Jared Sullinger has finally come back from his injury, but he’s never been the best defender in space, and isn’t the rim protector that Gibson is either. Patrick Patterson is a solid player, but Dwane Casey seems committed to playing him less than 30 minutes a game.

A Gibson trade would allow the Raptors to unleash some absolutely monstrous defensive lineups in addition to one of the best offenses in NBA history. They could also do it without mortgaging their future.

A deal involving Gibson for Jared Sullinger and Norman Powell works in the trade machine, but if Toronto balks at surrendering a young prospect like Powell, other deals can also be found, perhaps involving their 2017 first-rounder.

If giving up Norman Powell is what it takes to get a fighting chance against the Cavaliers, however, the Raptors would be foolish not to pull the trigger. The possibility of going to the NBA Finals doesn’t come around often. There’s no use stockpiling assets if you don’t push them to the center of the table at some point and go all in.

For the Bulls, they get a young player in Powell who can be part of the future, but more importantly, they get a return on a player who is likely to leave in free agency this summer.

Kyle Lowry isn’t getting any younger. DeMar DeRozan isn’t getting any younger. The time for the Raptors to push is now.

Taj Gibson could just be the battering ram that they need.

