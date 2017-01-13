Chicago Bulls: Former Players Take Note Of Jimmy Butler

While former Chicago Bulls players such as Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose are praising Jimmy Butler’s season, the star is crediting much of his success this season to Dwyane Wade.

The Chicago Bulls have had an … interesting start to their 2016-17 season.

A revamped roster. A second-year coach.

Hot and cold streaks.

Drama within the organization.

Yes, the now 19-21 Bulls have had their fans, the media, and members of the league period, scratching their heads as to where this team is going, moving forward.

However, there is one thing everyone seems to agree on: Jimmy Butler has developed into a star.

The 27-year-old, currently averaging a whopping 25.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 36.6 minutes a game, is certainly the highlight of Chicago’s year thus far. Accomplishments such as his 52-point-game against the Charlotte Hornets quickly come to mind.

And it is a safe bet that he will only continue to further develop his already strong skill set.

Former Bulls players Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose have actually taken note of his incredible surge; the irony of course being that it was their departure that sparked Butler’s increased productivity.

“Obviously, they chose to build around Jimmy,” said Noah. “Jimmy is playing great. He’s someone who works very, very hard. He’s someone who is very deserving of what he’s getting now.”

As for Rose, who was rumored to have a poor relationship with the swingman?

“He’s playing great. I can understand the frustrations he has sometimes with losing. But he’s playing great basketball.”

Unfortunately, Butler did not get to show out against either of his former teammates on Thursday night, as Chicago lost 104-89 to New York Knicks, as he was still out with the flu.

However, the last time the Bulls faced the Knicks, Butler finished the night with 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes. So one can assume he would have put on quite a performance.

Butler has certainly been a work-in-progress since he entered the league in 2011, most of his success being due to hard work and dedication. However, he has been crediting NBA superstar Dwyane Wade for his recent high-level of play.

“I’ve learned so much from him. You just feel his presence.”

And you better believe the love is mutual.

“Everyone in this league has talent. There’s a lot of things that separate guys and that’s one of them — the mentality. The mentality that it takes to — even if you’re having a bad game like in Cleveland he wasn’t shooting well, to still be able to do that in the clutch, that’s big time. Those players, those are special players right there. And he’s putting himself in the category of just special.”

It is obvious to see that despite Chicago’s record, the young stud is embracing his role as not only the team leader, but ultimately the face of the franchise. Much of that being reliant upon better relationships with his teammates, with Wade as his No. 1 mentor.

Wade, who returned to the lineup on Thursday after resting Tuesday night in a 101-99 loss against the Washington Wizards, is not having himself too bad a run either.

Averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 30.4 minutes, the 34-year-old is certainly keeping up. His main focus, however, is to help the younger guys around him find ways to be successful.

An already established Joakim Noah-and-Derrick Rose-led Chicago Bulls organization may have given Jimmy Butler his start, but the budding star has now surely become the future of the franchise.

