Chicago Bulls: Fans Getting Frustrated, Dwyane Wade Upset

Despite the Chicago Bulls being 14-14, fans are still getting frustrated with their inconsistent play and are not afraid to show it.

Let us be honest: Chicago Bulls fans have had to put up with a whole lot over the last couple of years.

Much of which rested on the ideals of hope.

Hope that the organization will change. Hope that the team will get better. Hope that the franchise will once again be known as a successful one.

After the Bulls won their last championship in 1998, Chicago went through it.

Forever gone, were the days of their Golden Era.

What a stab in the heart.

Then 2008 happened. Derrick Rose was selected as the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, and the city was ready to celebrate. Finally, the Bulls would build themselves back up to what they used to be. A top team in the league. A title contender.

And during their 2010-11 season, they lived up to all of the above.

Finishing 62-20, Chicago was first in the Eastern Conference and even made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. They were that close to another championship, their dreams crushed by the Miami Heat who beat them in five games.

What a roller coaster of emotions.

But five years later, here we are again.

After not even having made the postseason last year, the organization built fans up once more by signing stars Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo to play alongside Jimmy Butler. The Alpha Three. The answer to the Bulls’ problems.

Or not?

As of Thursday, Chicago sits at 14-14, bringing them seventh in the East.

Not exactly anything to write home about, but certainly no reason to enter panic mode either.

Except for the fact that Bulls fans have been through too much already. So to them, winning against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs, but losing back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks is unacceptable. Regardless of what their record may be.

And last Friday, they let it all out, booing their own team during their second loss to the Bucks. Something that did not sit well with Wade.

“I was very disappointed our fans booed us. We’re trying to figure it out. We win home games against Cleveland, San Antonio. And then we get our butts kicked against Milwaukee. I don’t think we deserved to get booed. We’re out here trying. I’d like to see more patience and more support from everybody. Like I said at the beginning of the year, we’re not winning a championship today. We’re not winning a championship tomorrow. We got stages and levels to get to where we want to get to. And everyone gotta understand that.”

The difference of course being that although this may be Wade’s first year trying to revive the Bulls, fans have been waiting for that to happen for too long now.

Should fans really be booing their own? Absolutely not. Especially given so many of the team’s problems over the years stem from top-down issues, instead of player-oriented ones. But it is also not hard to see where they are coming from. Even if Wade cannot yet do so.

The irony of course being that while the Heat are currently 9-20, Heat Nation is still backing their squad tooth and nail.

While the team may have since bounced back with a victory against the Detroit Pistons, they then took the loss last night versus the Washington Wizards.

Wade should certainly brace himself for Chicagoans to remain skeptical, because if one thing is for sure regarding this organization, it is that the only constant seems to be inconsistency.

