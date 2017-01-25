Chicago Bulls: Dwyane Wade Not Happy With Mediocre Season

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade may explore other options if the team’s mediocre ways continue for the remainder of the season.

The Chicago Bulls had a very active offseason, to say the least. They parted ways with a former MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah. They signed Rajon Rondo — who led the league in assists with the Sacramento Kings last season.

But their biggest free-agency acquisition was Dwyane Wade — a three-time champion and 13-time All-Star who had spent his entire year with the Miami Heat. For multiple reasons, this was a feel-good story considering that Wade hails from Robbins, Illinois and grew up idolizing the Bulls during his childhood years.

So when Wade signed with the Bulls, it was with the hope that he would be able to help turn around a team that missed the playoffs in 2015-16 on the heels of seven consecutive postseason appearances. After a somewhat promising 3-0 start, things have not exactly gone according to plan for Wade and the Bulls.

Sure, Wade is playing reasonably well as he is averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting a somewhat respectable 42 percent from the field. Along with that, Wade has produced some memorable moments for Bulls fans this season, including a 30-point performance in Chicago’s 102-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 21.

Despite the fact that he and Jimmy Butler have become a formidable one-two punch in the closing moments of games, the Bulls’ record through 46 outings is a less-than-impressive 23-23.

Ironically, as many Bulls fans will recall at this time a year ago, Pau Gasol was approaching an option year in his three-year deal and he stated that how well the Bulls played the remainder of that season would factor into whether or not he would return.

As I alluded to earlier, the Bulls went on to post a 42-40 record and failed to qualify for the postseason. And as a surprise to exactly no one, Gasol chose to pursue other options and eventually signed a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Fast forward back to the present and it seems that Wade is now echoing some of the same concerns that Gasol had before last year’s trade deadline. And when asked if he was concerned about Chicago’s mediocre season and whether it would affect his decision to opt out next year, Wade offered the following response:

“I wouldn’t lie to you and say no,” Wade said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “Of course. I can’t play this game forever. I just turned 35 and I have a number in my head how long I want to play. At the end of the day you want to be in a situation where it’s a competitor situation, whatever the case may be. It’s tough in this league as well because a lot of that also depends on how much money you’re willing to make.” “It depends on what city you’re willing to be in. So it’s a lot of variables to that, but no question about it, what happens throughout this year, as I go into my summer, I’ll definitely take a look at it. I take my career seriously and where I am and where I want to be. And I will do the same thing this summer.”

Wade also went on to say that while he isn’t too fond about the team’s overall record, he is happy with Butler’s growth and with the way the organization has approached things. Unfortunately for Wade, though, the Bulls are who they are: a .500 ball club.

Furthermore, with inconsistent production from the second unit — along with second-year coach Fred Hoiberg having a difficult time putting together effective lineups on a nightly basis — the chances of the Bulls elevating themselves beyond the current state of mediocrity are very slim.

In other words, Wade’s return to his hometown may be a bit shorter than previously expected.

This article originally appeared on