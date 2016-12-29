Chicago Bulls: Does Trading Rajon Rondo Make Sense?

The Chicago Bulls certainly need to make some roster changes, but would trading Rajon Rondo make sense?

The Chicago Bulls did some serious revamping this offseason. So much so, that for the first time in what seems like years, fans were commending the front office.

And yet, at 16-16, there is still major work to be done.

Because unfortunately, the team did not get younger or more athletic, something that vice president John Paxson is still harping on.

“The area we really do need to improve is with our athleticism. That’s been evident this year as well. We’ve got some vets that know how to play, can score, but you know when you look around the league and how the game is now, that’s an area we have to address.”

Obviously, this goal can be achieved in many ways. There is continuing to sign major free agents, which is what brought aboard both Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade.

There is looking through draft picks, for example the addition of Denzel Valentine. And there is making trades, which for one introduced Robin Lopez.

Now waiting around for free agency and draft picks is all well and good, but trades are immediate. And if Chicago wants to ultimately secure a spot in the postseason this year, time is of the essence.

As a general rule, trade rumors never stop in this league. However, it becomes especially easy to propose trade scenarios when teams are not doing well.

This is exactly why the question of whether moving Rondo for Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat would be a good idea came up earlier this week.

Now there are definitely arguments for and against such a trade, including the fact that while Dragic is 30 years old, he may fit well into Hoiball, and Rondo is a great leader but the Heat need help shooting, not moving the ball.

But would it make sense to trade Rondo, period? Is that something the Bulls should even be looking into?

Well, to start at the top, Rondo is 30. So he certainly does not fit into the supposed plan of getting younger and more athletic.

He also is shooting 32 percent from downtown, which is not helping the team move out of coming in last place in the league for three-point shooting. One of Chicago’s major problems is spacing (the other being lack of production from the bench), and Rondo is definitely a contributor there.

However, he brings veteran leadership to the table. And for an organization as lost as the Bulls are, this is extremely valuable. Between him and Wade, the team has a lot to gain in pure basketball IQ and knowledge.

Additionally, his current trade value is not exactly something to write home about. After 10 years in the NBA already, his glory days seem to be behind him.

So far this season, although Rondo is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists a game, his 7.6 points per matchup is the lowest since his rookie year.

And then, there is the issue of who to trade for. If Chicago wants to go point guard for point guard, there are few elite guys they could realistically go after.

With Rondo being one of few guys on the team that could actually make Hoiball work, and the veteran experience he brings to the table, Chicago would be better off holding onto him, at least for now.

Rondo may have to step things up as a shooter to secure a spot on the team moving forward, but as the Bulls have said many times already: they are still a work in progress.

