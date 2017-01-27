Chicago Bulls: Breaking Down Was All Just A Matter Of Time

What happened among the Chicago Bulls following a loss to the Atlanta Hawks may have been ugly, but it definitely should not have surprised anyone.

The Chicago Bulls are going through it.

With a record of 23-24 as of Friday morning, Chicago has fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference.

And although there is technically plenty of time to change things around, certain members of the team have seemingly had enough.

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler being the prime examples.

While Butler pretty much left it at wanting to “play with guys that care,” Wade let a little looser.

“It just doesn’t mean enough to guys around here, and it p—– me off,” Wade told the media on Wednesday night. “I’ve never had that problem (of not caring enough). They have to figure that out as individuals. Guys gotta look at themselves in the mirror, (and ask) are you putting everything into this for your teammates and yourself? I would say no.”

That was just the tip of the iceberg, too.

Of course, the NBA superstar also took to Twitter, to highlight his frustrations.

Which led to other members of the Bulls, to well… clap back.

Tough loss, that hurt for sure. But I play hard TO WIN every second I'm out there, and grind everyday for everything I have. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

I've played this game since I was 4yrs old. Basketball is in my blood and means way more to me than just a paycheck. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

The ONLY way I know how to play, is to win. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

My point is I work hard, I play hard, and I play to win for our team. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

Oh boy.

Definitely not a good look, to say the least.

But at the end of the day, can anyone actually say they are surprised by the team’s recent breakdown?

Look, the truth of the matter is, this organization has been troubled for quite some time now.

I mean, does anyone remember when it was reported that former head coach Vinny Del Negro invited the entire squad to his Super Bowl party except for Larry Hughes, just to prove a point? Or when Del Negro and vice president John Paxson got into an altercation?

Nevermind the way both Paxson and general manager Gar Forman let go of former head coach Tom Thibodeau, a guy who actually managed to finally turn the team into championship contenders.

Not to mention the countless locker room drama between former players Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, and Butler. And Butler calling out head coach Fred Hoiberg during his first year of coaching, as being soft.

Fast forward to this season and there are almost too many storylines to choose from.

The speculation of Rajon Rondo, Wade and Butler being doomed to get along from the start. The bench’s inability to provide just about any production value. Hoiberg still obviously not gaining any control whatsoever, over his team. The benching of Rondo. Wade making it known that without success, he will not be sticking it out with the Bulls.

And now?

Now the two Alphas, against the world.

The worst may be yet to come, too.

Because the reality of the situation is, without major changes to first and foremost the front office, then subsequently the coaching staff and lastly the roster itself… there is still room for the franchise to hit rock bottom.

Like not making the postseason for the second year in a row, perhaps?

And ultimately losing both star players.

Sure, Chicago can try to make a trade or two. And you better believe they will, as it is already rumored that guys like Rondo and Nikola Mirotic are being shopped around.

And maybe this public outburst from Wade and Butler will motivate the team in a new way.

Plus it is the Eastern Conference after all. Just like the Miami Heat can suddenly be amidst a five-game winning streak, anything can happen.

But without starting at the top, without completely rebranding the organization as a whole and then worrying about who to fill the roster with? Long term success will never be attainable. Because the problems run so much deeper than a couple of unhappy players, who are asking for help. Or even a poor choice of head coach.

Buckle up, Bulls fans. 2016-17 may just get a whole lot bumpier.

This article originally appeared on