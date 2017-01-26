Chicago Bulls Blurbs: The ‘Not Great, Bob’ Edition

After blowing a comfortable lead in the final four minutes on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade went off in the locker room about the Chicago Bulls’ struggles. Here’s the best on the web about that and much, much more.

With 4:22 left in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler finished off a four-point play to give the Chicago Bulls a 106-97 lead against the Atlanta Hawks.

In that final 4:22, the Bulls gave up 22 points and lost yet another meeting against the Hawks, 119-114. If it sounds bad, that’s because it was.

The final 4+ minutes of Wednesday’s game was just the entree of the night for the Bulls, specifically Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, who scored 73 of the 114 points.

It was a torrential downpour of quotes from both former Marquette stars last night and none of them were positive in terms of where the Bulls are heading.

Having said all of that, here’s some of the best content on the web revolving around recent times for the Bulls.

If you smell a burning aroma around Chicago today, that’s because Yahoo‘s Kelly Dwyer burned everything down with his piece on the Bulls, Wade and Butler.

Here’s a preview:

The house is in flames, but it’s still safe to touch. The walls, however charred, will still stand when this is over. The checks weren’t burned in the fire, thankfully. Especially with Chicago White Sox spring training just around the corner: Jerry Reinsdorf has some first basemen’s mitts to buy.

Good lord.

(Also, read this. It’s good. I mean, the Bulls are bad, but this is a good read.)

If the author seems familiar, that’s because we usually have Stephen’s work from The Athletic Chicago linked in our Bulls Blurbs often. He’s one of the best Bulls writers on the web and this piece on Dwyane Wade’s own lack of effort was a really good piece that also included clips worth taking a look at. If you’re going to throw around blame, blame yourself as well.

Here’s why we love Your Friendly Bulls Blogger: he simply doesn’t care what you think and might be the most pessimistic human being ever about the Chicago Bulls. I’m rather jealous because I wish I could have a title that’s so good. This piece on Butler and Wade focused on a part of the game that was talked about on Wednesday night: the “other guys” taking shots late.

Game stories aren’t always appreciated, but CBS Chicago‘s Cody Westerlund captured just about everything from Wednesday night’s collapse that opened the floodgates for the Butler/Wade quotes that you’re probably seeing all over the place heading into this weekend.

Daniel Coughlin, my partner-in-crime here at PAE, asked a legitimate question after Wednesday’s game: is Fred Hoiberg in danger of losing his job in Chicago? Come for the analysis, stay for Jimmy Butler’s hilarious reaction to one of Hoiberg’s suggestions from the bench area late in the game.

Completely unrelated note: Nate freakin’ Robinson

SHOOT YOUR SHOT, NATE. (You’ve never had a problem with that before.)

Business is boomin’: Antonio Brown comes into Jimmy Butler’s world

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown — a close friend of Jimmy Butler — was in the house for the collapse of all collapses on Wednesday night.

Brown also spoke with ESPN Chicago‘s Nick Friedell about his friendship with Butler, and it was a solid read full of quotes praising Butler from Brown.

If you’re a Steelers fan, you’ll probably enjoy seeing Nino Brown out and about despite their season ending one game short of the Super Bowl.

You can read the piece here.

This article originally appeared on