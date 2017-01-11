Chicago Bulls Blurbs: Rajon Rondo Says Stuff

In this edition of Chicago Bulls Blurbs across the web, Rajon Rondo speaks with the media about things, Denzel Valentine grades high against the Washington Wizards and why the Bulls are hilarious.

To borrow and alter a phrase made famous by our friend Bulls Blogger at SB Nation’s Blog a Bull, Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo has been saying some things lately. That brings forth a new hashtag for those among the social media world as Bulls fans: #RajonRondoSaysStuff.

Rondo returned to the Bulls rotation on Tuesday night in the 101-99 loss to the Washington Wizards, but he had some things to say about being benched recently by Fred Hoiberg.

Ever since his first half performance against the Indiana Pacers

Furthermore, there were some pieces about the Bulls throughout the early portion of the week, so let’s take a look at some of those in this Wednesday edition of Chicago Bulls Blurbs.

“The guy told me that he was saving me from myself’ … what did he think of the explanation? ‘I thought it was it bull****.’”

That was Rajon Rondo on a staff member — not Fred Hoiberg himself — that gave Rondo an explanation about him being benched.

Yeah, it was a pretty interesting media session with Rondo before Tuesday’s game. The crew at The Athletic broke it down for you.

K.C. broke it down in terms of Rondo in terms of the benching, his communication (or lack there of) with Hoiberg, and a quote from Taj Gibson that may question whether or not Bulls fans, bloggers, columnists and writers are watching the same Bulls teams.

Quotes galore in this one. The usual full reporting job from Johnson, which is always enjoyable.

Cody wrote a piece for CBS Chicago’s 670 The Score on the Bulls’ continuing issue with communication throughout the organization. You can change the faces, but the problems still remain.

Drew broke down the final game for the Bulls in Washington, D.C. with President Barack Obama at the helm inside the Oval Office.

Like Obama leaving the post as POTUS, the Bulls’ depth was not good on Monday night due to Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic both having the flu, while Dwyane Wade rested in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Will graded the performance of the Bulls in their two-point loss to the Wizards on Tuesday night. (Spoiler alert: Denzel Valentine had the highest grade in the class.)

ICYMI pieces:

I was away on the college football beat earlier in the week and missed Jason’s piece on Jimmy Butler closing games with shooters. This was a good piece that I enjoyed that including Butler’s ridiculousness before the illness and the Butler-Doug McDermott pick-and-roll action that could help the Bulls in the future.

Whitney gets the important (and funny) news about Rajon Rondo not playing at all during his own bobblehead night at the United Center on Monday night in Chicago against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

