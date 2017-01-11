Chicago Bulls Blurbs: Rajon Rondo Says Stuff
In this edition of Chicago Bulls Blurbs across the web, Rajon Rondo speaks with the media about things, Denzel Valentine grades high against the Washington Wizards and why the Bulls are hilarious.
To borrow and alter a phrase made famous by our friend Bulls Blogger at SB Nation’s Blog a Bull, Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo has been saying some things lately. That brings forth a new hashtag for those among the social media world as Bulls fans: #RajonRondoSaysStuff.
Rondo returned to the Bulls rotation on Tuesday night in the 101-99 loss to the Washington Wizards, but he had some things to say about being benched recently by Fred Hoiberg.
Ever since his first half performance against the Indiana Pacers
Furthermore, there were some pieces about the Bulls throughout the early portion of the week, so let’s take a look at some of those in this Wednesday edition of Chicago Bulls Blurbs.
Rajon Rondo has some things to say about being benched – The Athletic staff (@TheAthleticChi)
“The guy told me that he was saving me from myself’ … what did he think of the explanation? ‘I thought it was it bull****.’”
That was Rajon Rondo on a staff member — not Fred Hoiberg himself — that gave Rondo an explanation about him being benched.
Yeah, it was a pretty interesting media session with Rondo before Tuesday’s game. The crew at The Athletic broke it down for you.
Rajon Rondo back in lineup as sixth man, confused and bemused by benching – K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop)
K.C. broke it down in terms of Rondo in terms of the benching, his communication (or lack there of) with Hoiberg, and a quote from Taj Gibson that may question whether or not Bulls fans, bloggers, columnists and writers are watching the same Bulls teams.
Quotes galore in this one. The usual full reporting job from Johnson, which is always enjoyable.
Bulls’ Communication Problems Still Prevalent – Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund)
Cody wrote a piece for CBS Chicago’s 670 The Score on the Bulls’ continuing issue with communication throughout the organization. You can change the faces, but the problems still remain.
The Young Bulls Storm Into Washington–Leave With a Loss (@DNEdstrom)
Drew broke down the final game for the Bulls in Washington, D.C. with President Barack Obama at the helm inside the Oval Office.
Like Obama leaving the post as POTUS, the Bulls’ depth was not good on Monday night due to Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic both having the flu, while Dwyane Wade rested in the second half of a back-to-back set.
Player Grades: Rondo back, but undermanned Bulls fall to the Wizards (@wontgottlieb)
Will graded the performance of the Bulls in their two-point loss to the Wizards on Tuesday night. (Spoiler alert: Denzel Valentine had the highest grade in the class.)
ICYMI pieces:
The Bulls may have found an effective formula to close games – (@Bulls_Jay)
I was away on the college football beat earlier in the week and missed Jason’s piece on Jimmy Butler closing games with shooters. This was a good piece that I enjoyed that including Butler’s ridiculousness before the illness and the Butler-Doug McDermott pick-and-roll action that could help the Bulls in the future.
Benched Rajon Rondo didn’t play a second on Rajon Rondo bobblehead night – (@its_whitney)
Whitney gets the important (and funny) news about Rajon Rondo not playing at all during his own bobblehead night at the United Center on Monday night in Chicago against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
