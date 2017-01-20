Chicago Bulls Blurbs: Hey Now, Jimmy’s An All-Star

On this edition of Chicago Bulls Blurbs, Jimmy Butler is named as an All-Star Game starter, Rajon Rondo received a player’s vote to the ASG and Robin Lopez talks about the Bulls’ mental state of mind.

In case you’ve been living under a rock or have been completely turned off watching Chicago Bulls basketball this season, Jimmy Butler is probably having one of the all-time seasons in the history of the franchise.

Without Butler, there’s no telling where the Bulls would be this season. (They’d be really bad and that’s being nice about it.)

On Thursday evening, it was reported that Butler would be named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game next month in February for the first time in his career.

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler has been voted a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Stars, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2017

In the end, it turns out Haynes’ report about Butler was accurate, as Butler was named to his third All-Star Game as a member of the Eastern Conference.

Butler is more than deserving of being named a starter for the Eastern Conference, as he’s been one of the five best players in the conference this whole season so far and is having his best year by far with the Bulls.

In this edition of Bulls Blurbs, there’s some more about Butler’s ASG selection, along with a few other topics, nuggets and fun stuff.

Sean breaks down Jimmy Butler’s selection, along with a few details about Dwyane Wade in the voting process for the game. It’s a short piece that also brings a statistical aspect to show just how important Butler’s fantastic play has been for the Bulls this season.

Sticking with the fine folks at The Athletic Chicago, Will Gottlieb wrote a nice breakdown on how good Butler is on the right side of the floor shooting the basketball. Using a Zoolander reference that’s been lost in the sauce for many years, it was short, but an effective look with the numbers and video clips included.

Similarly to our own Hunter Kuffel when he looked at Butler’s clutch play in the fourth quarter this season, Kelly stopped making puns on Twitter for a bit and took a deep dive into how effective Butler’s been in the clutch this season. (Spoiler: He’s been pretty freakin’ good.)

This may seem obvious, but Dwyane Wade doesn’t want to be a part of a potential rebuild in Chicago. Wade spoke with ESPN’s Nick Friedell about his future plans. Those plans probably won’t include the Bulls if Jimmy Butler isn’t around.

It wouldn’t be a collection of Bulls material across the web without K.C. Johnson. That’s just a given. That, and because Robin Lopez is always an interesting listen is why Johnson’s notables piece from Thursday was included. The Bulls have had this psychological issue with opponents for years now. These quotes were interesting.

Want a laugh?

Bulls' Rajon Rondo received one vote from his fellow players. (Players were allowed to vote for themselves.) — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 20, 2017

If he didn’t vote for himself, I want to know who did.

IMPORTANT:

NBA announces the new collective bargaining agreement has been officially signed. Begins July 1, 2017, and runs through 2023-24 season. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 19, 2017

No lockouts, baby. That’s awesome.

