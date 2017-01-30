Chicago Bulls Blurbs from the weekend: Hey, the Bulls actually won a game

The past week wasn’t completely terrible for the Chicago Bulls. They did pick up a win against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. In case you missed the chaos from the past week, here’s some Bulls pieces to catch you up to speed.

In terms of things to talk about, the Chicago Bulls had an endless supply of maters to address over the past week.

Last Wednesday, the Bulls blew a double-digit lead in the final minutes of the game against the Atlanta Hawks, which led to Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade lashing out via reporters in the locker room about needing help from the young guys on the roster.

Their comments were followed up by a Rajon Rondo Instagram posting that got the NBA world buzzing, which led to another Media Day circus for the Bulls on Friday, fines for all three players and a humiliating loss to the Miami Heat later that night.

But, they did conclude the week with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers (minus Joel “The Process” Embiid) and looked like they knew what they were doing for at least one night in this recent stretch of madness.

There was a lot that went on this past week (and throughout the weekend). Here’s some of the best pieces on the Bulls that you may have missed.

Stephen always rocks these player report cards at The Athletic Chicago after each game with thoughts and highlights, so in case you were watching the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (like I was) or the NFL’s Pro Bowl, he had you covered on who did what on Sunday night between the Bulls and Sixers for the Bulls.

Lost in the sauce that was the whole Butler/Wade/Rondo fiasco was Sean Highkin’s piece on undrafted center Cristiano Felicio at The Athletic Chicago. The article broke down Felicio’s rise from out of nowhere to being on an NBA bench and it was an enjoyable read throughout.

Speaking of those 76ers, nobody has been able to master the art of tanking like they have in recent years. Maybe the Bulls should pull a page out of their playbook for a better future? My partner-in-crime here at PAE, Daniel Coughlin, presents to you a step-by-step guide on how the Bulls could get worse to eventually get better.

Despite the win over the Embiid-less Sixers on Sunday night, the schedule between now and the trade deadline doesn’t get any easier for the Bulls and could lead to some changes around the organization if they falter. Jacob Bikshorn of SB Nation‘s Blog a Bull broke things down and prepared Bulls fans for what could lie ahead.

Of course Mark’s article would make this list. Why wouldn’t it with that fantastic headline he chose? He’s a friend of the site and a good follow on Twitter for all things Bulls/NBA. In this piece, he broke down how, although Rondo can be hypocritical at times, his criticism of one Dwyane Wade is accurate. (And, he and Rondo are right.)

ICYMI, Denzel Valentine put on a show with the Windy City Bulls before being called back up on Sunday

.@denzelvalentine with an impressive highlight reel for the @windycitybulls! 2⃣4⃣ points

8⃣ assists

7⃣ rebounds pic.twitter.com/EqHYDYuwVe — NBA D-League (@nbadleague) January 29, 2017

It’s been a tough year for Denzel Valentine. He’s shown some flashes of being a player (specifically in the Las Vegas Summer League), but a couple ankle injuries and inconsistent playing time have slowed his progress.

This showing against the Erie Bayhawks in the D-League this past weekend was a good sign for him moving forward. It appeared to be a nice confidence booster.

