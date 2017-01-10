Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards Game Info and How to Watch

All good things must come to an end, including the Chicago Bulls win streak. And it did on Monday night when Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled through town and picked up a big win.

Jimmy Butler was sick and it showed. He soldiered through 28 minutes of basketball, but was clearly way off his game. That’s going to make his status for Tuesday night interesting. With less than 23 hours and travel from Chicago to Washington, D.C., it would seem doubtful that Butler would be ready to go.

The Bulls will also be without Dwyane Wade, who will be out on planned rest. If you add Rajon Rondo to that list and a questionable Denzel Valentine, it’s starting to get thin for Chicago.

They’ll be facing off with the Wizards. It’s a team that the Bulls have struggled with going back to the days of Luol Deng, Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau. And this game shouldn’t be any different with all the pieces that are missing for Chicago.

It’s also going to be a tough night because Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant will likely be lining up against John Wall throughout the game. Wall is one of the better point guards in the Eastern Conference. He’ll also have Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris. Morris put up a big double-double the first time these two teams met in early November. The Wizards dropped that game, but they picked up a win in the rematch in December. Wall led the way in the win with 23 points and nine assists.

This will be the third meeting of the year between these teams and there has never been a better opportunity for the Wizards to pick up a win. Chicago will have other plans, but we’ll just have to watch and see what happens.

Matchup: Chicago Bulls (19-19) at Washington Wizards (18-18)

When: 6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Verizon Center, Washington, DC

TV: CSN-Chicago

Radio: WLS-AM 890

This article originally appeared on