Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic Takeaways: The Bulls might be bad, but the Magic are worse

Following a controversial win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls traveled to Orlando to play the Magic.

Don’t look now, the the Bulls are back to a .500 record and currently positioned in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs started today, Chicago would surely lose to the Cavs in five.

After two days of rest, the Bulls squared off against the Magic in Orlando. I have to be up front with you dear reader. This game was pretty boring. Both teams exhibited mediocre shooting and the Magic turned the ball over 19 times.

The game started off slowly for the Bulls. Chicago shot 6-for-16 in the first quarter, depending largely on Jimmy Butler’s shot creation. Dwyane Wade and the second unit played well in the second, moving the ball and getting open shots. I fell asleep in the third. (I didn’t, but for satire’s sake, let’s say I did.) The Magic and Bulls made one combined 3-pointer via Jerian Grant. Wade and Butler closed out the game with 13 points between the two of them.

Although a snooze fest, there are still lessons to be learned from a late-January game against the 12th seed in the East. That could be said for life in general, I suppose. If we don’t learn from every situation and evaluate what happened, how will we ever improve? And the Bulls need to improve.

Anyways, here are a few takeaways.

The Bulls struggle to score early on

Once again, we witnessed the first unit’s inability to get a decent flow on offense going. Per usual, the Bulls went to Taj Gibson in the post on the first possession, getting a bucket on Chicago’s first trip down the floor.

The Bulls’ next several possessions included hesitancy and stagnation. Aside from a pick on-ball, a majority of their time on offense was spent standing around, waiting for whoever had the ball to do something.

In a lineup that doesn’t feature any shooters, movement is especially key. It allows defenses to make fewer choices, eliminating any error that could be made.

A lack of movement also allows defenses to be more flexible and aggressive in how they shade. For example, Butler was dribbling on the left wing, with Gibson delivering a screen. Wade, a non-threat from 3, was standing in the weak side corner, with his defender, Jeff Green, sagging all the way in the paint. Even if he were to switch spots with Grant, who was on the right wing, mid-play, the Magic defense would have had to adjust for such a change, and Jimmy could have had a better look at the basket.

These are issues that were foreseen upon the signing of Wade and decision to start Taj at power forward. It’s important for the Bulls to at least try to fix these issues, rather than giving the ball to Jimmy and expecting him to bail them out.

The Bulls had scored only six points at their first substitution, when Paul Zipser replaced Wade. The second unit fared much better.

Wade and Rondo orchestrate the second unit

For as much as Rajon Rondo has been criticized, and it has been deserved, playing him with Cristiano Felicio, a good pick-and-roll big man, and shooters has proved to at least provide a semblance of energy on offense.

Rondo’s best (and only?) asset is his floor vision and passing ability, which works well with cutters, perimeter shooters and rollers. The Bulls were able to get a wide-open three for Zipser in the corner, and Felicio a trip to the free-throw line in their first two possessions in the second quarter, which were both started by a play made by Rondo.

The biggest difference between the starters and Doug McDermott, Zipser, Nikola Mirotic and Felicio groupings is an eagerness to move without the ball. Doug is an excellent cutter, Felicio, as mentioned before, is the Bulls best roll man and Zipser has show flashes of getting open.

These are little things, and perhaps an indication of effort, but they make a world of difference in both the box score and watchability.

Doug, Niko and Cristiano combined for 22 points in the second quarter, and they were the result of both player and ball movement.

Fred Hoiberg hasn’t been perfect in his tenure as head coach, but the success off the bench has at least shown some sign that he realizes players strengths and matches them up based on that. Using Rondo with Felicio, McDermott, Mirotic and Zipser is somewhat proof that Fred understands how these players work best and put them in a situation where they can thrive.

After a poor performance on Saturday, Wade plays fairly well

Dwyane Wade was all over the place last night, on both sides of the ball. Wade finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in Chicago’s win.

He, like the other starters, struggled to put the ball in the basket early on, but as always, really lit up the Magic’s bench. Operating in the mid-post, Dwyane roasted Mario Hezonja in the second quarter, dropping three buckets on Orlando’s guard in the last couple minutes before halftime. They were your typical Wade shots from that area, backing down his defender and stepping back or turning around to nail the jumper.

It wasn’t Wade’s best shooting night by any means. He only shot 9-of-23. But in a game where everyone was missing, Dwyane was among the most efficient.

Dwyane’s seven steals, which made up nearly half of Orlando’s turnovers, were a big reason for the Bulls’ success.

While some of his steals were a result of reading the Magic’s offense and getting in passing lanes, a few were simply due to active hands and timely swipes at the ball. Wade has always been an excellent and smart defender, and even at 35 years of age, still manages to have games with seven takeaways.

