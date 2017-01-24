Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic: Game Outlook for Tuesday Night in Orlando

Coming off a controversial win at home against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls continue their quest into the unknown as guests of the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday.

If you search the Chicago Bulls right now on Twitter, you get a combination of trade talk banter or rumors regarding a few consistent names. That being Nikola Mirotic, Taj Gibson, and last (but certainly not least!), the freshly-benched Rajon Rondo.

Well, you’ll find all that, but probably the most amusing part of your “Twitter Bulls search” had to be reading all the tweets about the Bulls Snapchat Story Murder Mystery.

If you missed that, search it now.

The @chicagobulls snapchat is the GOAT!!!! and so is Benny

SNAPCHAT take notice thats a story ???? #TheMystery pic.twitter.com/pq6fjOnEdx — ⚡️ Prince Simba ⚡️ (@israelquiroz93) January 23, 2017

Also how could I forget about the emergence of Paul Zipser? The 22 year-old rookie from Germany is definitely a trending topic amongst Bulls’ fans right now. Last year’s second-round pick has earned a spot in the rotation, according to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.

Sifting through all the media swamp-ness of this team, there is actually a Bulls game today. Chicago comes to Orlando with a 22-23 record, surprisingly good enough for eighth in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Magic, well they are 18-28 and not very good at home. In fact, they one of the worst home records in the East at 8-14.

It’s so bad in Orlando that no one wants to watch, not even when the NBA’s best team — the Golden State Warriors — are in town.

Josh Robbins, who covers the Magic, tweeted this out this past Sunday when the Warriors were in town.

As the third quarter starts at Amway Center, the lower bowl is, at best, half full. The Magic's lack of a homecourt advantage is an issue. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 22, 2017

It’s safe to say no one will be at this game today, but that’s OK. There are still some players to watch going into tonight’s contest. I’m mainly looking at Paul Zipser.

Paul Zipser’s fan club is growing

I am the latest to have personally joined the “Paul Zipser Fan Club.”

The 6’8″, 210-pound forward isn’t super athletic or really that flashy, but what the Bulls love is he brings a two-way mentality that allows Hoiberg to leave him out there to learn the NBA game.

“The thing with Paul is he’s a two-way player,” said Hoiberg. “He plays both ends. I’ve been really impressed with how he’s battling defensively, especially as a rookie coming into this league, against some pretty darn good players. To go up and use his body well, he gets his hands out of the way, defends without fouling, rises up with confidence on the other end, and can put the ball on the floor. He showed that (in Atlanta) with the baseline drive and dunk out of the left corner. And he’s just a really confident, solid basketball player. He deserves these minutes. He got his chance by starting a couple of those games when we had guys out with illness, and he took full advantage of it and showed that he belongs in the rotation.” (NBA.com)

Take this recent Zipser play against the Atlanta Hawks for example.

Here you can see Zipser ball fake, take two dribbles and finish strong at the rim against the Atlanta Hawks last week.

Zipser is the type of player who will push the ball, run the floor and play within the flow of any lineup he’s paired with. Paul’s length is a major plus, his size and long arms paired with his decent fundamentals has given Hoiberg to the option to insert him in the starting lineup a few times, and it’s paid off for his confidence.

Saturday night against the Kings, Zipser was the first off the bench and responded with 13 points, a new career high. He shot 3-of-6 from deep and pulled down four rebounds on a plus/minus of +11 in 23 minutes.

If I’m the Bulls front office, I think this guy is a mainstay in your rotation for years to come. Cutting the fat on your roster will ensure Zipser will see similar minutes going forward.

Yes, I’m looking at you, Nikola Mirotic.

Projected starting lineups

The Magic have several injuries to their roster, including their leading scorer Evan Fournier, who is averaging 17 points in 36 games played this year. Fournier has missed Orlando’s last five games due to a sore right heel and foot.

According to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Magic coach Frank Vogel said Fournier did not practice on Monday. With that said, Vogel will go with the veteran and former Bull C.J. Watson at shooting guard.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for tonight’s contest:

Orlando Magic

PG: Elfrid Payton

SG: C.J Watson

SF: Aaron Gordon

PF: Serge Ibaka

C: Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls announced Dwyane Wade should be available Tuesday night in Orlando. Everyone will be ready to go, as the Bulls are currently injury-free.

Chicago Bulls

PG: Michael Carter-Williams

SG: Dwyane Wade

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Taj Gibson

C: Robin Lopez

Prediction

Chicago needs to get off to a fast start, and not play with down to their competition. Their weakness all season has been playing on even playing levels as their opponent, which has been more bad than good thus far.

Knowing the track record of Orlando at home, and the Bulls coming in with everyone on their roster available to play, I am going with the Bulls winning on the road 101-94.

Gulp.

