Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live stream, game info, how to watch

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls.

I think it’s safe to say that Russell Westbrook is the leader for the NBA MVP award this season, or at least second to Houston Rockets guard James Harden. While his style of play may be unorthodox and not seen since the days of Oscar Robertson, the triple-double count sure doesn’t lie.

The Chicago Bulls’s MVP — Jimmy Butler — is having an unbelievable season, too. Soon to start in his first All-Star Game, Butler certainly has general managers wishing they didn’t let him fall to 30th pick in the 2011 draft.

On the topic of underrated draft picks, New Zealander Steven Adams certainly comes to mind. Not only did the Thunder get a steal in Adams, but got a rim protector and potential “big 3” member for the Thunder in the future.

With the Bulls currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, this game like a lot coming up for the Bulls, is an important game on their tough six-game road trip.

Expect the Bulls to attack the inside of the Thunder like they do with most teams and try and pose a presence on the inside. Contrastly, expect the Oklahoma City Thunder to run their “Russell Westbrook offense”.

If you haven’t seen the Thunder play, it’s give the ball to Russell Westbrook and let him normally win or lose the game; a good comparison is the Chicago Bulls offense in the fourth quarter.

Want to watch Butler and the Chicago Bulls take on Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder? Here’s how you can.

Who: Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

Where: Cheasepeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

When: 8:30 pm CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLS-AM 890 in Chicago

Live Stream: WatchESPN app

