Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers Game and Stream Info

The Chicago Bulls head next door to take on the Indiana Pacers for the second time this week.

The season series is now tied 1-1 after the Bulls won in the United Center on Monday night. Each team has won when they were on home turf, so it will be plenty interesting to see if Chicago can continue their close-call win streak on Friday night or will they drop a big divisional matchup with the Pacers.

Indiana is two different teams. They’re a team that takes it to their opponents on their home court, making Indianapolis a place that no one wants to play. They have an 11-5 record as the home team. They’re also a team that everyone loves to play when Indiana comes to town. They own a suspect 4-13 record when they are the home team.

Fortunately for the Pacers, they’re the home team. Chicago has done better when they’re the visiting team, so there’s definitely a good chance that the Bulls can make a run at this one and maybe steal one on the road. If they can pull it off, it’ll be a third consecutive win this week, their last loss coming on Christmas Day against the San Antonio Spurs.

Having played them so recently, the memory of Paul George and Myles Turner is still fresh in everyone’s mind. However, there’s a new twist as both George and Turner were rather vocal this week about their belief that Indiana doesn’t get calls from the referees. It sounded as if George believes that there is some great conspiracy at play in the league. In a quote from a Nick Friedell story on ESPN.com, George had this to say:

“I’ve been vocal to the point where the league issues [a statement], ‘Hey, we missed a call. Hey, we missed that.’ Officials do it during games [saying], ‘I missed that call, I missed this call. We’re sorry. We’re sorry.’ It’s getting repetitive. They see it, they know what’s going on. They know what’s a foul. They know what’s not a foul. It comes down from somewhere else how these games are going, I believe.”

Maybe the conspiracy that George sees is one that manifests only on the road, where his team has struggled mightily this season. As the home team, they’ll have to feel confident. The Bulls will also feel confident with Jimmy Butler coming off a huge 40-point game that included a big-time game-winning shot against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Matchup: Chicago Bulls (16-16) at Indiana Pacers (15-18)

When: 3:00 p.m. CST

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CSN-Chicago

Radio: WLS-AM 890

