Chicago Bulls: 5 Reasons Behind Recent Success

The Chicago Bulls weren’t pegged as a playoff contender coming into the season. But thanks to a recent surge, they now control their own destiny.

Let’s be perfectly honest, folks–the very thought of labeling the Chicago Bulls as a playoff-caliber team would have been a stretch based on how they have played a majority of this season.

In fact, it wasn’t that long ago when they were on the brink of missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

And with their second-leading scorer out of the lineup for the remainder of the regular season, it would have reasonable to presume their chances of advancing to the postseason were between slim and none, with slim having left town.

However, with their backs against the proverbial wall, the Bulls have climbed back into the playoff picture and they currently hold the tiebreaker over both the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference, despite their recent disappointing 100-91 loss to the New York Knicks a couple of days ago.

So what exactly has gotten into this Bulls team as of late? Today we will take a look at the factors that have contributed to their recent success.

A Little Trust Goes A Long Way

Following a late January outing against the Atlanta Hawks – a game in which the Bulls coughed up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter — it appeared that this ball club was coming apart at the seams as Dwyane Wade publicly criticized the effort of his younger teammates.

Since that time, however, the Bulls have won six of the 10 games that Wade has been out of the lineup.

And according to Denzel Valentine, one of the biggest reasons for the team’s success has been the willingness to believe in one another.

“I thought we trusted each other and that’s something we didn’t do when we went on that losing streak (after the) all-star break,” Valentine told the Daily Herald after Chicago’s 106-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks on April 1. “Jimmy (Butler) goes in there and passes to me. Nobody was forcing shots. I think Niko (Mirotic) might have forced one shot, but after that, we were moving the ball. Prior, somebody was trying to just be the hero and save the day and the next thing you know, we’re taking bad shots, nobody was playing defense.”

While the last portion of the statement sounds a lot like how the Bulls played against the Knicks a few nights ago, the players now have a strong belief in each other, which should bode well for the team as they continue their push towards the playoffs.

Improved Outside Shooting

The Bulls did not do themselves any favors with their dismal performance against a Knicks team that had little to play for. In fact, they were careless with the ball (15 turnovers); shot just 38 percent from the field overall and converted just six of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

Taking those factors into consideration, it was hardly surprising they lost that game. However, before that poor showing in the Big Apple, the Bulls had posted seven consecutive games in which they made 10 or more 3-pointers.

Additionally, in six of those contests, they shot better than 40 percent from three-point range. Considering that the Bulls have been ranked near the bottom of the association in this category, their recent success from the perimeter is a welcomed surprise to say the least.

Of course, unless they are able to sustain the effort going forward, they could be in danger of allowing a playoff appearance slip through their fingers.

Offense Showing Signs Of Life

Having to cope to cope with not having a future Hall of Famer in the lineup can be a daunting task. This especially holds true when that guy is the No. 2 scorer on the roster.

Despite the absence of Wade, though, the Bulls having taken strides in multiple areas from an offensive standpoint.

For example, at the time Wade sustained his injury back on March 15, the Bulls were averaging 102.4 points per contest, but over the last 10 outings, that number has jumped to 106.8 points per game.

Along with that, the ball movement has been better as of late. The Bulls are currently ranked 14th in assists, averaging 22.4 per game.

In the seven games prior to their loss against the Knicks, that average jumped to 27.6 dimes per outing — yet another indicator that good things usually happen when players develop a trust that their teammates are going to make the right play on each possession.

That level of trust will have to continue if the Bulls want to avoid any more slip ups over the remaining four games.

Rajon Rondo And Youth Movement

Rajon Rondo somehow found himself in Fred Hoiberg‘s doghouse earlier this year, which led to him being benched for five-and-a-half games. But since his re-insertion into the starting lineup, the results have been solid to say the least.

During that 12-game stretch, Rondo has posted impressive averages of 12.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Additionally, Rondo converted 51 percent of his attempts from distance during the month of March, which is a far cry from his 30 percent career average from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Nikola Mirotic — whose days in a Bulls uniform seemed to be numbered just a few weeks ago — has shown some signs as of late.

Not only did he finish with three 28-point games to close out his favorite month of the season, he has also reached double figures in five of his last seven games.

Furthermore, Valentine — who didn’t see a ton of floor time for most of the season — has also played a factor in Chicago’s recent surge. Over the last seven games, Valentine is averaging eight points per contest while converting 39.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Needless to say, the Bulls are a much better team when its younger players are knocking down shots from long range.

Jimmy Butler Continues To Deliver

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article stating that Jimmy Butler would have to shoulder the scoring load during Wade’s absence if the Bulls had any hopes of continuing a successful run towards the postseason. As expected, the three-time All-Star has risen to the challenge.

Since Wade has been out of the lineup, Butler’s averages include 28.3 points, 7.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest. Along with that, Butler is shooting 54 percent from the floor and a very efficient 57 percent from distance.

Furthermore, Butler had a stretch of four games in which he posted four consecutive double-doubles, with three of them coming in the points-assists variety. These stats reinforce why Butler is considered one of the top 15 players in the league.

However, when you consider that he is able to consistently put up such huge numbers when opposing teams know he is the Bulls’ primary scoring threat, makes this feat even more impressive.

While it is being reported that Wade is set to return against the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming weekend, Butler’s play as of late will loom large should the Bulls notch the playoff berth that once seemed very unlikely.

