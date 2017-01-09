Chasson Randle Will Work Out For Philadelphia 76ers

Chasson Randle has been on the New York Knicks’ radar since the Summer League. His play during the summer earned him an opportunity to be on the Knicks’ preseason roster. While Randle maintained his productivity in the preseason, he suffered an injury that forced him to miss half the games.

When the preseason concluded, the Knicks decided to keep Ron Baker, Marshall Plumlee, and Maurice Ndour on the squad. Randle was a part of New York’s final roster cut and then made his NBA D-League debut with the Westchester Knicks on Nov. 12 in Delaware.

The Stanford product has looked impressive for most of the season, especially on the offensive end. He’s shown aggressiveness while driving to the basket. He can pull up and hit the mid-range shot. In addition, he can drain the 3-point shot at an efficient rate.

In December of 2016, Randle had a stretch of games where he was unguardable. He totaled 38 points—second-most by a Westchester Knick in a game—and drained 9-of-11 shots from beyond the arc. He was the driving force behind the Knicks snapping their three-game losing streak.

The following night in Austin, the Knicks point guard had a similar game. He posted 36 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals on 7-of-9 shooting from deep. Randle has shown his effectiveness from 3-point range and can be an active defender ,as well.

The 10-day contract period has opened, so teams can start offering players 10-day contracts. For the Knicks, it looks like they have faith in Ron Baker. The team relied on him during the final stretch of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a key part of the team’s success late in that game.

With the recent success Randle has been having this season, he’s inevitably getting looks from NBA teams. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Philadelphia 76ers will bring in Randle for a workout.

Randle is part of a group of point guards that will be working out for the Sixers. NBA D-League top prospect Briante Weber, Yogi Ferrell, and Cat Barber will also work out with the team.

Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer stated the workout will take place on Monday.

PGS Chassan Randle, Briante’ Weber, Yogi Ferrell and Cat Barber are all scheduled to work out for #Sixers Monday, according to source. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 8, 2017

Randle has a good chance to earn a 10-day contract. His play over the course of the season has warranted a look from an NBA team.

In addition, the Stanford product will have a great opportunity to prove his value at the NBA D-League Showcase.

