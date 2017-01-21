Chasson Randle Is Playing for His Career

After a solid first 10-Day Contract, the Philadelphia 76ers guard Chasson Randle now has a second chance to prove himself to the team.

For a fledgling team like the 2016-2017 Philadelphia 76ers, every roster spot is important. Whether it’s the potential All Star or the 15th man in the rotation, everyone plays a role. With that comes the need to maximize the value of these spots.

A team like the Sixers focuses on finding “diamonds in the rough”. These players probably fell out of favor in the draft because of certain shortcomings. They might not even get drafted at all. Interestingly enough, Chasson Randle fits that mold perfectly.

With the way he played for the Philadelphia 76ers thus far, Chasson Randle earned himself a second 10-Day contract. In his first stint, Randle averaged 6.5 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 60.0 percent shooting from three. Randle provides a scoring threat that other guards for the Sixers simply do not.

During his time with the West Chester Knicks, Chasson Randle proved that he can flat out score the ball. In games for the Knicks, Randle averaged 20.7 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 40.2 percent shooting from three. Those numbers put him with the top 20 scorers in the D-League this season.

Randle’s Shortcomings?

On the contrary, Chasson Randle does not provide much in other areas. He doesn’t rebound or assist relatively well for his position. At 6-2, 185 pounds, Randle doesn’t physically possess the tools to crash the boards. He averaged 1.0 rebounds per game in his first stint with the Sixers. In his time with the West Chester Knicks, Randle averaged 3.6 rebounds per game. Obviously, rebounding doesn’t come easy for the former Stanford Cardinal.

Additionally, Chasson Randle doesn’t dish the ball particularly well. While it doesn’t hinder him overall, it definitely shows in his game. He averaged 0.5 assists per game in his first stint with Philly. With West Chester, Randle averaged 3.4 assists per game. He may not excel in this area, but don’t count him out.

So, it can be inferred that Chasson Randle just needs more minutes to show what he can do. With increased opportunities, Randle can definitely put his talents in the forefront. He’s not the biggest guy, but he plays with a scorer’s mentality. He reminds me of another undersized guard: Monta Ellis. Both guys contribute through their scoring abilities.

Ideally, Chasson Randle should get opportunities as an off-ball guard. He can catch and shoot with the best of them. Obviously, he doesn’t create his own shot the way guards should, but that shouldn’t hinder him from excelling.

Long-Term Projections

At the end of the day, guys who come out of the D-League want to stay out of the D-League. It’s called the Developmental League for a reason. Chasson Randle did his time down there, and now he wants the NBA salary.

If all goes well, I think Randle could earn himself a deal. Unfortunately, I don’t see it with the Philadelphia 76ers. It would be a nice story, but it just doesn’t seem likely. With the amount of guards that the Sixers currently on the roster, Randle would be buried in the rotation.

Even if he does sign long-term, minutes would be scarce. With veterans like Gerald Henderson and Jerryd Bayless already on the roster, Randle would probably spend his time either on the bench or with the Delaware 87ers.

So, Chasson Randle’s goal should be to play well enough to earn a contract elsewhere. In a guard-centric league, it would make sense that he gets a backup role somewhere. We’re all rooting for him here. Hopefully, he can show the rest of the league why he earned his second 10-Day contract.

This article originally appeared on