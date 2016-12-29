Charlotte Hornets Really Need Kemba Walker to be an All-Star and They are Pushing Hard

After a six-year drought in the NBA All-Star game, the Charlotte Hornets are pushing hard for Kemba Walker to make the team this season.

The Charlotte Hornets‘ campaign for Kemba Walker to be an all-star is all sorts of genius. Innovative? Check. Interesting? Yup. Will garner attention and interaction? Yes. Does it wreak of disparity? Only in the slightest. With that being said, this necessary and the team must do everything and anything possible to make sure that their point guard makes the Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

Casual fans can’t remember the last Charlotte player to be an all-star. It was Gerald Wallace back in the 2009-10 season. Since then, the Hornets have not deserved a player to be in the game as they endured multiple losing season but now with the team contending in the East and Kemba being arguably snubbed last year, this is now the time for Walker and the franchise to have a representative in the All-Star Game.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the Hornets created a “Kemba, Charlotte Ranger” campaign to help get Walker into the All-Star Game. This stunt shows how serious the organization is in their attempt to get their starting point guard more votes. It may seem desperate but this is what they must do due to the lack of attention that the team and individual receives from the national media.

While more and more media members, fans, and people, in general, are finally starting to take notice of Walker’s play over the past two seasons, he still isn’t garnering as much as similar players in the league. The Hornets must try something new, like this campaign, in order to be different and get more interest and conversation surrounding Kemba. They are in a tough spot as the team is needing an all-star after a lengthy drought.

Not only would an all-star spot be great for the 26-year old point guard’s brand but it would also boost the Hornets’ recognition around the NBA and to the casual fans. When people think of Charlotte, many remember that disappointing seven-win season back in 2011-12 but this is a totally different team. They have been better each year under Steve Clifford and the same can be said this season.

Although it is almost (should be) a given that Kemba will make the All-Star team after the stellar numbers that he’s putting up, we’ve seen bigger snubs in the past. Averaging 22.3 points per game, 5.5 assists per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals per game, Walker has the numbers to be at the top of the all-star conversation among Eastern Conference guards. With the Hornets being a top-four team in the East and leading the SouthEast division, he has a better chance than ever to grace his first ever all-star game.

It is as simple as it sounds, the Hornets need an all-star. They have been dying for a star player for years and Walker seems to be just that as he continues to develop his game each season. The franchise needs a player to gain national attention, wipe away the stain that was the lowly seven-win Charlotte team, and bring them back into title contention in the East.

Not only is the team pushing for Walker to be an all-star but Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Steve Clifford, and many others have said that he should’ve been last season and their goal is to make him one this year.

Say whatever you want about the Charlotte Hornets’ campaign for Kemba but it is clever and at the very least, it’s fun and entertaining. Haters will say that Walker isn’t a top-10 point guard but the stats and experts disagree. He is now in the MVP conversation and becoming an all-star is and should be a top priority for him, his teammates, and the franchise.

