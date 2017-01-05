Charlotte Hornets Open Five-Game Road Trip Against the Detroit Pistons

After a big win over OKC, the Charlotte Hornets travel away from home to take on the Detroit Pistons as they start off their five-game road trip.

The Charlotte Hornets (20-16) are set to take on the Detroit Pistons (16-21) as they open up a five-game road trip in The Motor City. Steve Clifford’s side is coming off of a statement win over Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last outing. While this will be the second night of a back to back away from home for Charlotte, the Pistons will be well rested heading into this one.

In their last game, the Pistons fell to the Indiana Pacers at home. Detroit has been struggling as of late as they are only 2-8 in their last 10 games. Their slow start to the season can be somewhat attributed to their average record a The Palace as they are only 9-9 so far this year.

This will be the Hornets’ first game in Detroit this season as each of the previous two meetings came in Charlotte. Having split the first two games, this is an important matchup as the winner holds the advantage heading into the fourth and final game later this year. While the Pistons are currently out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, the season is still young and if they do end up making it, the Hornets want to make sure that they hold a tiebreaker in case it comes down to that.

Charlotte Hornets @ Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. EST, January 5th, 2016

Palace of Auburn Hills

Broadcast on FOX Sports SouthEast

Injury Report:

CHA:

Cody Zeller (Concussion) – OUT

DET:

Biggest Story:

Taking Care of the Ball

Both of these teams are tied for the league lead in fewest turnovers at 12.0 per game. In their previous two meeting this season, the team with more turnovers lost. Winning the turnover battle in this one could go a long way as it could be the deciding factor.

With both the Hornets and the Pistons being experts at taking care of the ball, the side that forces more turnovers will have a decisive advantage. Expect a tight game that isn’t played recklessly or sloppily.

Matchup to Watch:

Without Cody Zeller, Hibbert and Hawes will be tasked with defending the always dangerous Andre Drummond. Hibbert hasn’t looked good or played well in the last two games that he has started in place of Zeller. Hawes has played well off the bench but he isn’t the defensive presence or the great rebounder that is needed to stop Drummond.

The Pistons’ big man is their most consistent player and one of the most dominant centers in the NBA. Detroit’s chances of winning are largely connected to how well Andre plays. He could have a big night without Cody in the lineup for the Charlotte Hornets but if Hibbert and Hawes can do enough to keep him from getting 20p-20r, the team will have a better shot at winning.

