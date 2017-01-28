Charlotte Hornets: Making a Trade for Carmelo Anthony

The Charlotte Hornets need to add another scorer to their roster. Could Knicks’ forward Carmelo Anthony be the answer for them?

According to just about every sports media outlet, the New York Knicks are looking to deal Carmelo Anthony before the NBA’s February 23rd trade deadline. Melo has mostly been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers but it is ultimately up to him to waive his no-trade clause. The Charlotte Hornets are in need of another scorer and Anthony could be exactly what they are looking for.

Hornets’ general manager, Rich Cho, is a master of deadline deals and he has brought in a lot of talent like Nicolas Batum, Marco Belinelli, and even Courtney Lee last season to help improve the squad. Charlotte’s has a strong roster but they are lacking a true secondary scorer to pair alongside Kemba Walker. Nic Batum isn’t a natural scorer and getting a better scorer/shooting in Carmelo could vastly improve the team.

Steve Clifford’s side is in need of some change and there is no doubt that they will be looking to add some major talent during the middle of the season via trade. Melo might not be an ideal option with his style of play and contract but making the move shows that the Hornets want to win now.

As I said before, it is up to Anthony to waive his no-trade clause as he has the power to approve or deny any move that he’s involved in. It was previously reported that he would only waive it to go to Cleveland or LA but Carmelo recently said that he’d “have to consider” waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks’ prefer a move. (RealGM.com) So while a move to Charlotte may not be on the top of his list, if NY wants to make the deal, Melo might consider heading to the Queen City.

Even though Carmelo is taking a lot of blame for the Knicks struggles this season, he is still averaging 22.6 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and 3.0 assists per game. The 32-year old is also shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point line. A big problem in trading for Anthony is his contract. After signing a five-year, $124 million deal back in 2014, he still has two more years, past this season, with $54.1 million left. (He does have an early termination clause for the 2018-19 season.)

With the Cavs, the Boston Celtics, and many others already out of the running for Melo, the Knicks may get desperate and attempt to move Melo to other teams for less than his true value. While the Clippers still look like the favorites to land Anthony, other teams may start to pop up. The Hornets’ trade rumors usually stay behind closed doors so they may be a team weighing their options as the trade deadline draws closer.

Charlotte has a lot of picks and players to offer New York in a potential deal. Here is what a deal for Carmelo would look like for the Hornets. (via ESPN Trade Machine)

Hornets get SF, Carmelo Anthony

SG, Justin Holiday Knicks get SF, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

SG, Jeremy Lamb

PG, Ramon Sessions

2017 First Round Pick

It may seem like a lot to give up but Carmelo would replace Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in the starting lineup and Justin Holiday would replace Jeremy Lamb off the bench. Also, Ramon Sessions has underperformed this year so moving him may give the Hornets a chance to try out someone else at the backup point guard spot. The first round pick will be the tipping point for many but remember, Charlotte has not drafted well in the past.

They are also likely to make the playoffs so it would be a first round pick outside of the lottery. The team owns all of their first round picks for the future so losing one to gain a scoring threat like Anthony wouldn’t be a lot to give up.

While this trade is unlikely to happen because Melo wouldn’t fit well in Coach Clifford’s defensive style of play and team oriented system. Also, the Hornets seem committed to MKG and aren’t likely to make a blockbuster move. Plus, it would all come down to Carmelo and his no-trade clause.a

Anthony and the Charlotte Hornets are far from a perfect fit but having his scoring ability on the team could make them a threat in the playoffs. This team needs to make some sort of deals this season to make them better before the postseason begins. Melo would definitely do that.

