Charlotte Hornets Look to Knock Off Steph Curry and the Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets welcome Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to town as they try to make a statement on national television.

The Charlotte Hornets (23-22) are set to take on the Golden State Warriors (38-7) as they attempt to pull off an upset over the best team, record-wise, in the NBA. After winning three consecutive games, they fell to the Washington Wizards in their last outing. Steve Clifford’s side is looking to rebound in this one and get back in the win column against one of North Carolina’s greatest in Steph Curry.

In their last game, the Warriors were defeated by the Miami Heat as their seven-game win streak came to an end. Golden State has not lost two straight games all season. Charlotte will have their hands full with the likes of Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in this one.

The Queen City team will face off against Steph Curry who is the son of Hornets’ great and current team announcer Dell Curry. This will be one of the few games on Charlotte’s schedule that will be played on national television this season. They will have the chance to show a national audience that they have what it takes to hang with one of the best teams in the league and help wipe away the stigma that most think of when the Hornets’ franchise comes to mind.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors

8:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, January 24th, 2017

Spectrum Center

Broadcast on ESPN

Injury Report:

CHA:

Jeremy Lamb (inflamed metatarsal) – questionable

Cody Zeller (quad contusion) – questionable

Frank Kaminsky (nasal fracture) – Questionable

GSW:

David West (non-displaced fracture, left thumb) is out.

Biggest Story:

An Incredible Upset

The Warriors are one of, if not, the best teams in the NBA. They rank first in points per game, first in field goal percentage, second in three-point percentage, first in rebounds per game, first in blocks per game, and first in steals per game. They lead the league in almost every statistical category that matters.

While the Hornets aren’t a bad team, they aren’t one of the top teams in the league either. They will have to play much better than they usually do if they want to pull off the upset. This one won’t be easy but playing at home, Charlotte has a chance to get a statement win at home.

Matchup to Watch:

Pick any matchup in this game and it is must watch TV. A top-10 point guard matchup between the best in the league in Curry and the Hornets’ current star in Kemba is going to be fun but so will almost every other matchup as well. From Klay Thompson vs Nicolas Batum to Marvin Williams vs Draymond Green, every matchup is key.

MKG is the Charlotte Hornets’ premier defender and Kevin Durant is arguably the best scorer in the NBA over the past five-plus years. It isn’t going to be easy for the home side as the Warriors are the best team in the league so far this season. Regardless of the outcome, The Hive will be packed and this should be one of the most fun games this season.

