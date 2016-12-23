Charlotte Hornets Look to Extend Win Streak Against the Chicago Bulls

The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Chicago Bulls at home as they look for their third straight victory before Christmas.

When: 7:00pm EST

Location: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast/ 610 AM

A lot can happen in almost two weeks. At the beginning of December, the Charlotte Hornets were heading into a five-game road trip with the expectation of going at least 3-2. Well, almost two weeks have passed and we all know how that went. The team lost their first four games in the trip but managed to finish it with a win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Overall, they played some of the worst defense during the Steve Clifford era of the franchise and players continued to brick wide open shots. Despite the tough road trip, the Hornets still find themselves on the top of the Southeast division two games ahead of the Hawks.

Needless to say, the two-game homestead is just what the doctor ordered for this team. They defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and are hoping to continue their win streak versus the Chicago Bulls.

This will be the first of three meeting this season between these two sides. After taking the season series 3-1 last year, Charlotte will be looking to get off to a good start against Dwyane Wade and the new-look Bulls. While Chicago isn’t a great team, this is a good barometer test for the Hornets are these teams are similar in terms of where they rank in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets’ main concern will be Jimmy Butler as they must do their best to slow down the two-time all-star. Chicago’s small forward is averaging 24.4 points per game this season and 26 PPG against Charlotte in their last three meetings. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will likely be tasked with limiting the Bulls’ star player.

Injury Report:

CHA:

None

CHI:

Michael Carter-Williams (left wrist sprain) is OUT.

The Chicago Bulls sit right at .500 for the season with a 14-14 record. That is good enough for 6th place in the Eastern Conference right now. However, they have been experiencing some problems of their own. Rajon Rondo has clashed with the front office and their hot shooting start has regressed all the way down to the worst 3-point percentage team in the NBA.

