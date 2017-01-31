Charlotte Hornets Look To End Losing Streak in Portland

The Charlotte Hornets look to end their four-game losing streak when they travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

While Kemba Walker became an all-star for the first time in his career, the Charlotte Hornets haven’t been playing to their expected standard. They have lost 10 of their last 14 games and four consecutive against a combination of both good and bad teams.

The team hasn’t been able to close games and simply better teams have come to Charlotte and showed why they were better. The Hornets look to end their current four-game losing streak when they begin a difficult three-game road trip out west. It begins with a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers.

There are a few injury concerns going into this road trip with the status of Cody Zeller and Jeremy Lamb in question. Kemba Walker is still doing everything in his power to keep the Hornets in close games.

Charlotte Hornets @ Portland Trail Blazers

10:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, January 31st, 2017

Moda Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast

However, the Blazers have a talented backcourt of their own in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. They are once again right in the thick of the battle for the final few seeds in the Western Conference. Similarly, the Hornets are fighting for their own playoff lives in the East.

The Blazers have made adjustments to their rotations including starting Evan Turner and former Charlotte draft pick Noah Vonleh and bringing Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless off the bench.

Terry Stotts is trying to create new rotations, unlike Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. Coach Clifford may have to get creative if the Hornets are to steal a road victory against a talented Blazers squad.

Overall, this game will be a tough one for the Hornets to win. However, if they play the defense they’re capable of playing they can replicate the 107-85 victory they got against the Blazers on January 18th. The team will have a better chance as long as Cody Zeller returns from injury.

In games that Zeller didn’t play in, the team has a dismal 1-9 record. A win against this team will be a great way to start what will be a difficult road trip. We’ll see if the team is up to the task in Portland.

