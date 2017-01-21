Charlotte Hornets Look to Continue Winning Ways as They Host the Nets

Since returning home, the Charlotte Hornets look like a completely different team and they go for their third straight win as they host the Nets.

The Charlotte Hornets (22-21) are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets (9-33) in the third game of their current five-game homestand. After a five-game losing streak on the road, the Hornets have returned home and won each of their last two games in blowout fashion against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors. This is the second night of a back to back for both sides but Charlotte was able to get more rest as they stayed home while Brooklyn had to travel.

In their last game, the Nets were able to trounce the New Orleans Pelicans as they put a whopping 143 points on the board. Before that victory, Brooklyn lost 11 in straight and hadn’t won since the last time they faced Charlotte on December 26th. In their two meetings so far this season, each side has taken a win with both of those matches coming in New York.

They only have nine total wins this season with one of them coming against the Hornets. Steve Clifford’s side won’t be too happy about that as the Nets are a team that they should beat. With their current form, look for the Hornets to come out strong and try to finish this one early in an attempt to get some revenge.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets

7:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, January 21st, 2017

Spectrum Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast

Injury Report:

CHA:

Jeremy Lamb (Inflamed Metatarsal) – TBD

BKN:

Biggest Story:

Turnovers

Turnovers are a big part of every game in the NBA but they will be even more important in this one. The Hornets are the third best team in the league at taking care of the ball with only 12.1 turnovers per game. On the other hand, the Nets are the worst team in terms of turnovers as they commit a staggering 17 per game which is tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the worst mark.

Fewer turnovers by Charlotte will lead to fewer easy baskets for Brooklyn. If the Hornets can force a lot of turnovers then that will equal more easy buckets for them and fewer possessions for the Nets. The turnover battle is always important but it will be stressed even more in this one.

Matchup to Watch:

MKG is known as a premier defender and even though Bojan isn’t a big name scorer, he will have his hands full with the Nets’ forward. Bogdanovic is averaging 20 points per game against Charlotte this season after dropping 26 in their last matchup. Kidd-Gilchrist will need to slow down the sharpshooter to give his side a better chance at walking away with a win.

Bojan has lit up the Charlotte Hornets so far this season. The Nets aren’t a very good team so Steve Clifford’s side can not give up open shots to Bogdanovic and company. That’s what led to their eventual demise last time out in Brooklyn.

