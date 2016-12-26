Charlotte Hornets Look to Continue Winning Streak Against the Brooklyn Nets

The Charlotte Hornets look to extend their current three-game winning streak as they head to Brooklyn to take on the lowly Nets.

The Charlotte Hornets (17-13) are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets (7-22) in their second meeting of the season. In the first matchup, the Hornets were able to defeat 99-95 in Brooklyn. Steve Clifford’s side will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory against the Nets in this one.

In their previous game, Charlotte was able to grab a win over the Chicago Bulls. The team has begun to turn things around after a four-game losing streak that looked to derail them. Since then, they have reeled off three straight and Nicolas Batum‘s great play has been a huge part of that. He put up a triple-double last time out.

In the Nets previous game, they lost to the defending champions in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooklyn has dropped five straight games and seven of their last eight in total. They have been poor this season and have yet to win back to back games all year.

Charlotte Hornets @ Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. EST, December 26th, 2016

Barclays Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports SouthEast

Injury Report:

CHA:

DOUBTFUL – Marco Belinelli (left ankle sprain), injured on 12/23

BKN:

Trevor Booker (rest) – OUT Isaiah Whitehead (left foot soreness) – OUT

The Nets who were without Jeremy Lin in their first matchup with Charlotte this season, hope to rebound in this one. They have lost five straight meeting against the Hornets and six of their last seven overall. The Nets have something to prove in this one, to themselves and to the rest of the league.

After a breakout season with Charlotte last year, Jeremy Lin signed a big deal with the Nets as he was to be their main man and starting point guard. The matchup between Lin and Kemba Walker will be an interesting one. After backing up Walker last season, Jeremy now gets his chance to go head to head against the all-star hopeful.

By all accounts, this is the Charlotte Hornets’ game to lose. The Nets are one of, if not, the worst team in the NBA and while they are dangerous, Steve Clifford’s side is much better than Brooklyn and should be able to display their strength and power in this Eastern Conference matchup. They much make sure not to take their opponents lightly as it could prove costly.

This article originally appeared on