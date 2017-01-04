Charlotte Hornets Look to Contain Westbrook as They Host the Thunder

Kemba Walker and Russell Westbrook will go at it in a star-studded point guard matchup as the Charlotte Hornets host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Charlotte Hornets (19-16) are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-14) as they attempt to snap their two-game losing streak. Steve Clifford’s side returns home after a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls. They were unable to stop Jimmy Butler as he went off for 52 points and the Hornets will not get any rest in this one as they will be going at it against one of the most dynamic players in the NBA in Russell Westbrook.

In their last game, OKC lost a close game to the Milwaukee Bucks so they will be looking for a bounce-back win as well. They are 3-2 in their last five games While the Thunder have exceeded expectations so far this season after losing Kevin Durant, they are average away from home as they only have an 8-8 road record. Their success hinges solely on Russell Westbrook.

They will only go as far as Westbrook takes them and he is doing one heck of a job to put up video game-like numbers with multiple triple-doubles. Despite having a winning record, the Hornets are only 2-3 in their last five and recent losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the Bulls have experts wondering if they are legit contenders. A win over the Thunder could push them right back into the conversation of a top Eastern Conference team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

7:00 p.m. EST, January 4th, 2017

Spectrum Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports SouthEast

Injury Report:

CHA:

OUT – Cody Zeller (concussion protocol), missed last game (1/2)

QUESTIONABLE – Marco Belinelli (sprained left ankle), missed last five games (12/26 – 1/2)

OKC:

None

Biggest Story:

Westbrook’s Triple-Doubles

Oklahoma City’s star point guard has recorded a remarkable 16 triple-doubles in 35 games this season. The most incredible part of the triple-doubles is that the Thunder are 13-3 in those games so his outstanding play is resulting in wins for his team. Charlotte’s best chance at winning will come from limiting Westbrook and more importantly, stopping him from getting a triple-double.

Best Matchup to Watch:

Kemba Walker vs Russell Westbrook

This is one of the best point guard matchups this season as two of the fastest players in the league will be going at it in this one. Both Kemba and Russell are top scorers at their position and they are both leaders of their respective teams in more ways than just putting the ball in the basket. While Walker is having a career-year and has hopes of making his first all-star team, Westbrook is leading the way in the NBA’s MVP race so far this season.

It will be fun to watch these two dynamic and exciting players go at it for the entirety of the game. There are sure to be at least a few highlight plays from both of them and the outcome could hinge on who has the better game.

