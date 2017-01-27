Charlotte Hornets Look to Bounce Back Against the New York Knicks

Kemba Walker returns home as the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets in their third and final meeting of the season.

The Charlotte Hornets (23-23) are set to take on the New York Knicks (20-27) as they look to snap their current two-game losing streak. They are coming off of a close loss to the Golden State Warriors in the final game of their five-game homestand. Steve Clifford’s side will now hit the road for the first time since January 16th.

In their last game, the Knicks fell at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks away from home. They are only 4-14 in their last 18 games after starting the season 16-13. New York has been in a complete downfall and the trade winds are starting to pick up with Carmelo Anthony‘s name being mentioned daily.

The two sides have split their first two affairs this season with the Knicks winning the first game in overtime at home. The Hornets rebounded quickly as they won at home the next night. This will be the final matchup between Charlotte and New York this season so the winner will take the season series.

Charlotte Hornets @ New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. EST, Friday, January 27th, 2017

Madison Square Garden

Broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast

Injury Report:

CHA:

QUESTIONABLE – Jeremy Lamb (metatarsal inflammation), missed last seven games (1/13 – 1/25)

QUESTIONABLE – Cody Zeller (quad contusion), missed last game (1/25)

NYK:

Lance Thomas – Left Orbital Fracture – OUT

Biggest Story:

Home Court Advantage vs Poor Play on the Road

While the Hornets have had their fair share of trouble away from home this season, the Knicks aren’t much better at Madison Square Garden. Charlotte has lost six straight on the road and 11 of their last 13. Their 8-14 record away from home isn’t bad but they have not been good as of late after starting 6-3.

Home court advantage at MSG? Not this season. New York has lost three consecutive at home and seven of last eight in total. They are only 12-11 in front of their home crowd so far this season.

Matchup to Watch:

Marvin sustained an injury to his knee in their first meeting this season and didn’t play in the second one. In the last two, Porzingis has been going off against the likes of Frank Kaminsky. Even though Williams gives up six inches in height to Kristaps, he is Charlotte’s best defender to matchup with him considering speed and strength.

After two games between the Charlotte Hornets and the Knicks this season, Porzingis is averaging 20.5 points per game and seven rebounds per game. Despite this only being his second season in the NBA, Kristaps already has a history against the team from the Queen City after making a game winning buzzer beater, that was later waived off, in his rookie season against them. They must zero in on slowing down New York’s unicorn.

