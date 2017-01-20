Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker Doesn’t Believe He’s an All-Star This Season

Many believe that Kemba Walker should be an all-star this season but the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard thinks otherwise.

Kemba Walker is enjoying the best season of his career with the Charlotte Hornets this season but he doesn’t believe that he’s an all-star. While fans and experts alike think that he has a chance to make the Eastern Conference team this year, the 26-year old point guard disagrees. Walker also doesn’t really care if he makes it or not.

Kemba was not named among the starting five for the East as DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving was selected as the starting guards. Charlotte’s star player will still have a chance to make the team as a reserve but it won’t be easy. He will be up against the likes of Kyle Lowry, John Wall, and Isaiah Thomas to be selected by the coaches as a reserve.

Despite the team not having an all-star since Gerald Wallace in the 2009-10 season, the Hornets’ captain doesn’t seem too obsessed over being named to the team. On the other hand, the organization is pushing hard for him to make it as they started the “Walker, Charlotte Ranger” campaign. Kemba says that he is more focused on winning at the moment.

If you ask Walker, he doesn’t think he is an all-star even though he is playing at that level this season. When asked, Kemba said “Not really, if you ask me,” Walker said. “Especially because of where my team is.” This makes sense after the Hornets have fallen off a bit in recent weeks.

He also mentioned that “We haven’t been doing a great job of winning consistently (so) the All-Star game is the last thing I’m going to think about right now.” (NBCSports.com)

I would have to disagree with Kemba on this one as he is putting up all-star like numbers this year. He is averaging 23 points per game, 5.3 assists per game, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 41.5% from three.

Charlotte’s recent struggles will hurt his bid but Walker still deserves to make the roster. He is the best player on the Hornets and the team would be in a bad spot without him. Kemba is the main reason why they will compete for a playoff spot this season and why they are in the position that they are. His numbers are also comparable to, if not better than, the rest of the Eastern Conference guards.

The all-star reserves will be announced on January 26th. While Walker may not care if he is named or not, Charlotte Hornets’ fans do. Kemba doesn’t think he should be an all-star but he is more than deserving of the honor.

