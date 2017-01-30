Charlotte Hornets: Jeremy Lamb’s Return Can Provide a Much-Needed Spark

The Charlotte Hornets have been flat in recent outings but the return of Jeremy Lamb could be the perfect boost for the team.

Finally some good news for the Charlotte Hornets. After missing the team’s last nine games with metatarsal inflammation, Jeremy Lamb is finally set to return to the rotation. Having him back on the bench could spark the team to turn things around as they haven’t played well with him out of the lineup.

Over the last nine games without Lamb, the Hornets are only 3-6 and losers of four straight. Granted, even if Jeremy played in those games, Charlotte probably would’ve lost because of their poor form. With a consistent scorer again coming off the bench, the added scoring could be the boost that the team needs in order to snap their losing streak.

While the former UCONN prospect was active for the last three games, Steve Clifford made it clear that he would not see any playing time. The main reason Lamb was being held back was because of his lack of practice time over the past few weeks. With the Hornets finally having an off-day, Jeremy was able to return to the practice court ahead of the team’s three-game road trip out west.

The 24-year old is averaging 9.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game so far this season. While he is shooting well from the field at 44.2%, Lamb is struggling from three this year at a career-worst mark of only 23.4%. While his stats aren’t great, those 9-10 PPG off the bench is huge for Charlotte.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in bench scoring with 38 points per game from their second unit. In their last 10 games (nine without Lamb), they drop to 12th in the NBA with only 35.9 PPG. It isn’t a huge drop-off but it is noticeable. (Stats from HoopsStats.com)

Also, by watching the team play, you can notice that their bench unit is out of sorts without Jeremy in the rotation. Marco Belinelli is forced to play more minutes and while Treveon Graham did see some playing time initially with Lamb out, that quickly changed as Coach Clifford shortened up his rotations to only nine players.

Having Jeremy back not only helps the bench scoring but it also gives the team more options. He is a versatile wing and is one of only a few players on the Hornets who can actually create their own shot on a consistent basis.

Lamb’s return might not make a huge difference but the Charlotte Hornets could use all they help they can get at the moment. For this reeling team, a small boost from Jeremy off the bench could be the spark they have been looking for.

This article originally appeared on