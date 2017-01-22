Charlotte Hornets: Four Under the Radar Trades That Could Improve the Team

The Charlotte Hornets’ roster is largely complete but a few under the radar move could help strengthen the team going forward.

At 23-21 so far this season, the Charlotte Hornets are just about as above average as can be. They will probably make the playoffs pretty easily this year but the team still has some glaring holes to address. The backup point guard spot and the backup center role are the two most concerning so far.

Ramon Sessions and Roy Hibbert haven’t quite lived up to expectations this season. It feels like the team’s only a few pieces away from becoming true contenders in the Eastern Conference. It may take a big name player to move the needle for them but a trade that isn’t blockbuster could be just as important. The NBA’s February 23rd trade deadline date is approaching fast and more players are becoming available in trade talks.

Here are four under the radar moves that the Charlotte Hornets could make to help improve their team before the trade deadline this season:

Raul Who? Not many casual fans know who Neto is but he could be the answer to the Hornets’ backup point guard situation. Although he’s only played in 24 games this season and his stats aren’t great, the Utah Jazz guard was a quality backup last year. The 24-year old averaged 5.9 points per game and 2.1 assists per game in 2015-16.

Those numbers aren’t outstanding but the Brazilian could prove to be a solid backup for Kemba Walker. He isn’t a player that will score 20 off the bench or have big games often but he is a point guard that can control the tempo of the game. He is a great game manager on the court and that could be what Charlotte needs the most in a backup.

In games where he played over 20 minutes last season, Neto averaged 8.2 points per game and 3.2 assists per game for the Jazz. He is currently listed as Utah’s fourth string point guard so the Hornets may be able to get him cheap. It may not even take trading Sessions to get him but that works straight up, per ESPN’s Trade Machine.

Hornets get PG, Raul Neto Jazz get PG, Ramon Sessions

If Utah isn’t going to use him then Charlotte may be able to make the most of Raul on their squad. Even Bleacher Report has named Neto as a player who the Hornets should target this season. They may even be able to get a pick back in return. This move doesn’t move the needs a whole lot but it could help the team out in the slightest at a role of need.

Roy Hibbert hasn’t been nearly consistent enough to be a solid backup center for the Hornets this season. When given the chance to start, he hasn’t excelled. It just so happens that the Denver Nuggets have a young, talented big man that they are looking to move before this season’s trade deadline.

Nurkic is a solid backup center and he is averaging 8.7 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game in 38 games so far this season. With the emergence of Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets, the team wants to create more playing time for their emerging star. Jusuf is signed through next season so he could help Charlotte for a couple years.

Hornets get C, Jusuf Nurkic Nuggets get PG, Ramon Sessions

C, Roy Hibbert

So why would the Nuggets do this you ask? Well, they are one of only five NBA teams still below the salary cap floor. This means that must reach a team salary of $84.7 million this season or they will face a penalty from the league. Plus, Hibbert’s on a one-year deal while Sessions has a team-option for next season so Denver’s not on the hook long-term.

Nurkic is definitely an upgrade over Hibbert but convincing the Nuggets to make this move would still be the most difficult part. They are still contending for a final playoff spot out West so it may to a second round pick or even a future first to get this deal done. This is a move that would really help the Hornets’ bench and give Charlotte an upgrade at the backup center role.

A lot like Roy Hibbert, Ramon Sessions hasn’t been great as the backup point guard. If Raul Neto isn’t the answer for Charlotte, maybe Ricky Rubio is. The Minnesota Timberwolves have openly made him available and they are actively looking to trade him before the trade deadline. They are also throwing Shabazz Muhammad into a potential deal to sweeten the pot.

Trading Rubio may be more difficult than it sounds. Despite averaging 7.7 points per game and 7.9 assists per game this season, Ricky isn’t an attractive player because of his lack of shooting ability. He only shoots 37.1% from the field and 24.1% from three but his playmaking skills are off the charts.

Hornets get PG, Ricky Rubio SF, Shabazz Muhammad Timberwolves get PG, Ramon Session

SG, Jeremy Lamb

C, Spencer Hawes

As a backup behind Kemba, Rubio would be able to thrive with Charlotte’s bench without any of the responsibility to score. He would help create open shots for Marco Belinelli and the rest of the second unit. Muhammad would also replace Lamb off the bench while moving Spencer Hawes would give the Hornets a reason to give Christian Wood some playing time.

The T-Wolves would also get some positives from this as it would not only strengthen their team a bit but it would also put them over the salary cap floor. A first round pick to Minnesota would probably be necessary to get them to agree to the deal but that wouldn’t be a big loss for Charlotte. This could be a move that drastically improves the Hornets’ bench unit as it gives them a quality backup point guard.

Jeremy Lin was a great combo guard for the Hornets last season as he was perfect off the bench and playing alongside Kemba Walker late in games. Since Lin left in the summer, Charlottes’ still missing a player in that role. Brandon Knight could be the answer. He is currently out of favor in the Phoenix Suns‘ rotation and ESPN reports that he is one of the most gettable players on the team as the trade deadline nears.

Knight is only averaging 11.9 points per game this season but when given ample playing time, he has proven in the past to be a 17+ PPG scorer. The 6’3 combo guard averaged a career-high 19.6 PPG last season to go along with 5.1 assists per game, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Hornets get PG/SG, Brandon Knight Suns get PG, Ramon Sessions SG, Jeremy Lamb 2017 First Round Pick

If Brandon is available, the Hornets should immediately pick up the phone and make a call to the Suns. It may seem like a lot to give up for just one player but like I said before, Knight could have the type of role that Jeremy Lin had last season. He may even be able to do it better based on the scoring ability that he has shown throughout his career.

The Charlotte Hornets need to get better and this trade could put them among the top of the East, excluding the Cleveland Cavaliers. It would make their bench stronger and give them another shooter/scorer to play alongside Kemba late in games. This trade definitely moves the needle for the team.

