Charlotte Hornets: Five Reasons Why Kemba Walker Should be an All-Star

The Charlotte Hornets are pushing hard for Kemba Walker to be an all-star this season but he is up against some stiff competition.

It has been over five years since the Charlotte Hornets had a player represent them in an NBA All-Star game. They may have to wait even longer if Kemba Walker doesn’t make the Eastern Conference team this season. Even though he is up against some great guards in the East, there is no reason why Kemba shouldn’t feature in the game.

The thing with the all-star game is that not only is Kemba going up against other Eastern Conference point guards but also shooting guards to make the all-star game roster. This could hurt Walker’s chances. While he does have a strong case and a great resume this season, we’ve seen players snubbed before.

Last season, three point guards and six guards in total made the East’s roster. The biggest point guard rivals for Kemba this season are Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas, Kyle Lowry, and John Wall. All of these players are worthy but most likely, only three of the five will make it. While Kyrie Irving already has a huge lead in the fan voting, the fans’ vote will only account for 50% of the voting as media and players will also vote on who the starters should be.

While the fan voting is important and the Charlotte Hornets have done a masterful job of helping Kemba by starting the “Walker, Charlotte Ranger” campaign, he is still only ninth among East guards in the first fan voting returns. (You still have time to vote as the voting ends on January 16th) That needs to improve but also, it isn’t that bad because the players and media will save the day by eliminating players who shouldn’t really be up there like Derrick Rose and Jeremy Lin. (No offense)

Let’s take a look at Walker’s stats this season compared to his competition:

Kemba Walker: 23.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 4.3 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 33.6 MPG, 46.9% FG/ 41.8% 3P/ 83.3% FT

Kyrie Irving: 24.2 PPG, 5.9 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 34.8 MPG, 47.6% FG/ 41.5% 3P/ 88.5% FT

Isaiah Thomas: 27.7 PPG, 6.3 APG, 2.6 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 33.6 MPG, 45.2% FG/ 36.7% 3P/ 90.6% FT

Kyle Lowry: 22.5 PPG, 7.0 APG, 4.9 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 37.1 MPG, 47.7% FG/ 44.5% 3P/ 85.2% FT

John Wall: 23.3 PPG, 10.2 APG, 4.4 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 36.5 MPG, 46.6% FG/ 32.2% 3P/ 82.2% FT

1. Career Season With Numbers Comparable to Other All-Stars

After stepping up his play to a career level last season, many wondered where Walker would go from there. It turns out that he had another gear and his growth has continued upward. He has upped his scoring and assist numbers this year.

While his assists may seem low, it is important to remember that Nicolas Batum is the team’s secondary ball handler and he gets a number of assists. Not to mention that Walker is also the number one scoring option (and there is hardly a consistent number two) on the Hornets’ team.

The most important development in his game has been his improved outside shot. Kemba struggled with his shooting range for years in college and in his four seasons in the league. Now that he has that part of his game figured out, Walker is shooting the ball from deep above a 40% clip which seemed impossible just a few short years ago.

Just to look at a few of his numbers, Kemba is seventh among NBA point guards in points per game, sixth in field goal percentage, and fourth in three-point shooting. He is playing the best basketball of his career and it would be a shame if it went unrecognized. He is worthy of an all-star nod with the stats he’s putting up.

2. Exciting Style of Play

If you don’t think that Kemba is an exciting player, then you just haven’t been watching Hornets’ games. Every night he has at least one or two highlight plays that leave the audience in awe. He has one of the most deadly stepbacks and crossovers in the NBA. Why does this matter?

Want your voice heard? Join the Swarm and Sting team!

Because the All-Star game is a show and players like to have some fun for the fans. Walker would bring some extra flair to the game with his speed and quickness. He is not only exciting but he is also lethal in his play.

Kemba is one of the best point guards at getting to the rim and scoring in the paint. Although he hasn’t dunked the ball in about four years, his small stature makes his difficult finishes at the rim much more impressive. Hate this reason all you want but until you watch a Charlotte Hornets’ game (I know many casual fans that aren’t supporting the Hornets haven’t) you can’t knock Walker.

3. Charlotte Hornets are a Top Team in the East

A large part of any good all-star bid is leading your team to a winning record. Kemba checks that box as the hornets have been a top-four team in the Eastern Conference for much of the first half of the season. Not only that but they have also led the SouthEast Division and they are surely the favorites to secure their first ever division title.

Get the FanSided App

After surprising everyone by winning 48 games and making the playoffs last season, Charlotte has proved that was no fluke as they are basically a lock to make the postseason once again this year. The team’s poor record at the all-star break last season was one of the biggest knocks on Kemba’s all-star bid. That can no longer be said this year.

The Charlotte hornets positioning in the East can only help his case and if they can close out the pre-all-star break period with a winning run, it will only increase Walker’s chances. Regardless, he has led the tam to a winning record and their eventual playoff appearance will be thanks in large part to his play.

4. Great in a Variety of Ways

A mark of a great all-star level player is their ability to close out games and score in clutch situations. Kemba has stepped up in tight games and rose to the occasion in the biggest moments. While Russell Westbrook is running away with the clutch scorer award, Walker isn’t far behind.

He is currently the fourth best clutch scorer in the NBA with 83 points in the final five minutes of games within a five point margain. This not only speaks to his scoring prowess but also to the load that he has to carry for the Charlotte Hornets down the stretch. Time and time again, Kemba has come up big for the team. Among the top-seven players in the clutch category, Walker has the best field goal percentage with a 51.7% mark. He is the only player over 50% in the top-seven.

The Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is also a master of the pick and roll. He is the league’s top scorer in pick and roll situations 12.3 points per game. That’s better than James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, and all of the Eastern Conference point guards.

There are countless stats that supprt his great play in many forms like being one of the best drivers in the NBA. He also sacrafices his body more than any other guard in the league by drawing a number of charges. His 0.39 charges drawn per game is better than most big men this season. He does it in all facets of the game.

5. The Real Reason Why

After taking the 2017 All-Star Game away from Charlotte, North Carolina, the league owes it to the fans of the Hornets to put Kemba in the game. Not only that, but he was arguably the biggest snub last year and they can’t let that happen two seasons in a row. Plus, it has been almost a decade since the team has had an all-star, they are deserving of one now that they are no longer bottom dwellars in the East.

While all of the other reasons are valid points as to why he should make the team, the fact of the matter is, the NBA owes this one to the Charlotte Hornets. Even though the All-Star Game may return to the Queen City in 2019 and they pulled the game for a good reason this year, Kemba deserves to be an all-star and the team deserves to have one.

It will be interesting to see if Kemba makes the Eastern Conference All-Star team this season or if the Charlotte Hornets and their fans will have to wait yet another year. Keep voting for Walker and help him make the game.

This article originally appeared on