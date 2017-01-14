Charlotte Hornets Fall to the Philadelphia 76ers, Lose Fourth Straight

Joel Embiid led the 76ers past the Charlotte Hornets as Steve Clifford’s side dropped their fourth straight to fall to .500 on the season.

Charlotte Hornets 93 Philadelphia 76ers 102

The Charlotte Hornets (20-20) fell to the Philadelphia 76ers (12-25) as Joel Embiid dropped 24 points and eight rebounds. This loss is their fourth in a row as their road struggles continue.

Charlotte started off the game looking sloppy. This was the first game back for both Nicolas Batum and Cody Zeller. It took a few minutes for the starters to gel but once they did, they went on a 7-0 run to tie the score at eleven all. The first quarter was rough as the Hornets clanked most of their shots (23.5%).

The 76ers made as many three-pointers (4) as the Hornets made field goals. They also had an uncharacteristically high four turnovers. However, they managed to keep the score close behind their excellent free-throw shooting. Charlotte only trailed the 76ers by five points at the end of the quarter.

The 76ers jumped on the second unit at the start of the second quarter and became motivated by a poster dunk from Joel Embiid. However, the starters went on a 9-0 run after a timeout. The second quarter went back and forth and the Charlotte Hornets were never able to come back and take the lead. The 76ers responded with a 9-0 run of their own following a Kemba Walker technical foul. The Charlotte Hornets went into the half down 45-52.

The Charlotte Hornets managed to stay within striking distance throughout the second half but never found a response for Joel Embiid. He seemed to be all over the court, blocking Kemba Walker, dunking on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or showing great post offense.

Embiid played a near flawless game with the exception of his fouling, turnovers, and three-point shooting. The Charlotte Hornets were led behind Nic Batum’s and Kemba Walker’s nineteen and seventeen points respectively but did not have enough bench scoring to answer the 76ers.

Up Next:

The Hornets head to Boston on Monday. They must address their bench performance if they hope to turn their current losing streak around.

