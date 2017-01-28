Charlotte Hornets Drop Fourth Consecutive Game With Close Loss to the Kings

DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings proved to be too much for the Charlotte Hornets as the home team suffered yet another disappointing loss.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Hornets 22 22 33 29 106 Kings 24 28 33 24 109

The Charlotte Hornets (23-25) were defeated by the Sacramento Kings (19-28) as their losses continue to pile up. They have now lost four consecutive games and 11 of their last 15 in total. Kemba Walker had a big night but the Hornets weren’t able to contain DeMarcus Cousins’ who recorded a 35-point double-double.

Shorthanded once again, the Hornets were without Jeremy Lamb sat out for the ninth game in a row with metatarsal inflammation. Charlotte was also without their starting center in Cody Zeller who missed his third straight game due to a quad contusion. Lamb’s return has been slowed down because of the team’s lack of practice days but he should be back soon while Cody is expected to return to the starting lineup in their next game.

Turning Point

Kemba Walker’s 20-point third quarter should have been the turning point in this one but instead, his great individual performance will be overlooked by the Hornets’ inability to finish. This game came right down to the wire with Boogie Cousins making the game-winning field goal with 14.3 seconds left. Charlotte had a chance to win the game but Frank Kaminsky air balled a wide open three-point attempt right before the buzzer. That horribly missed shot was the turning point.

Who Stepped Up

Charlotte’s lone all-star led the way as Kemba finished with 26 points and seven assists. Nicolas Batum added 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in this one. Marvin Williams made some huge three’s down the stretch as he ended the night with 14 points.

Spencer Hawes scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards off the bench while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist chipped in with nine points and six rebounds.

The Kings were led by DeMarcus Cousins who scored a game-high 35 points to go along with 18 rebounds. Darren Collison helped out with 17 points while Anthony Tolliver recorded 14 points and seven boards off the bench. Aaron Afflalo and Willie Cauley-Stein each scored 13 points.

Play of the Game:

Frank Kaminsky with a chance to win the game…. AIRBALL. #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/kgawBbZoG4 — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) January 29, 2017

Tweet of the Game:

These are the bad times for the Hornets. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 29, 2017

Quick Stings

The Hornets are now 1-9 without Cody Zeller.

Kaminsky recorded a season-high six assists. (tied a career-high)

Kemba recorded his 34th 20-point game of the season.

Walker passed Gerald Wallace for third all-time in field goals made for the Hornets.

Charlotte’s now 8-24 when allowing over 100 points this season.

With the loss, the Hornets fall to 0-1 against the Kings in their season series. They will meet once more this year on February 25th in Sacramento. After sweeping Boogie and the Kings last season, Charlotte did not get off on the right foot this time around.

In their next game, the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. It will be the second meeting between the two sides as Steve Clifford’s team opens up a three-game road trip out West. The Hornets are desperately in need of a win as they drop two games under .500 for the first time this season.

