Charlotte Hornets: As MKG’s Minutes Increase, His Play Rises

Even though MKG has been a bit underwhelming in his shooting, he has faired better when given the opportunity for the Charlotte Hornets.

In recent games, the Charlotte Hornets have not had a great deal of success in pulling out wins. There is a bright side to all of the heartbreak, though. A silver lining, if you will. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has been playing some exceptional basketball in his previous outings where he elapses thirty minutes or more.

MKG has averaged 9.7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game over the last 14 games. Upon closer inspection, out of those games where he played thirty minutes (10), he has averaged 10.5 points and 8.1 rebounds, while shooting 47% from the field. (Per ESPN)

This may not seem impressive at first, but his defensive presence has proved to be game changing as well. In those matches, he is averaging 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. Kidd-Gilchrist has had to sit a lot of minutes out due to early fouling.

Michael has also sat out in the fourth quarter of close games as Steve Clifford has elected to go with a more offensive player in Marco Belinelli. Regardless, when he is on the court, he changes the game with his energy and effort.

MKG doesn’t have many offensive strengths in his game as he mainly relies on his defense, hustle, and energy to dictate his performance. Although, looking at the numbers, he playing better offensively as of late when given more playing time. It may just be an anomaly but it could also be a correlation to his developing grasp on the offensive end.

Only time will tell if Kidd-Gilchrist can make this recent trend his new norm. While it still may be difficult for him to find playing time over Belinelli late in games, the team can take solace in his growing offensive game. The hustle, effort, and rebounds will always be there but with his improved shot, offensive IQ, and timely cuts to the basket will only be a positive to him and the team.

Expect Kidd-Gilchrist to receive more minutes on the Charlotte Hornets’ upcoming road trip. As an exceptional defender and an energizing dunker, Michael will help lead the charge with Kemba Walker as the team tries to turn things around.

