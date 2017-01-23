Charlotte Hornets: An Elbow to the Head Seemingly Helped Frank Kaminsky

Frank Kaminsky has gone through somewhat of a sophomore slump this season for the Charlotte Hornets but after taking an elbow to the head, his game improved.

At the end of the third quarter in the Charlotte Hornets‘ recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Frank Kaminsky took a nasty elbow to the side of his head. The injury didn’t look good as the big man stayed on the ground for some time. He eventually walked off the court under his own power but something about that elbow to the head sparked a change in his performance.

After taking the elbow, Kaminsky came back in the fourth quarter and scored all 11 of his points for that game in the period. The effect lasted past that quarter alone as he is averaging 12.3 points per game since the minor injury. He is also shooting (13-25) 52% from the field and 53.8% from the three-point line.

Those numbers are all above his season averages. While the elbow to Frank’s head probably isn’t the reason why his game had been better, it can’t be disproven either. At the very least, it’s a strange coincidence but for whatever reason, “The Tank” is enjoying one of his best stretches this year.

Maybe the elbow is exactly what he needed to break out of his sophomore slump. Kaminsky is averaging 10.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game this season while shooting a disappointing 39.6% from the field and 30.8% from three. Comparing the numbers before and after the elbow, Frank is definitely playing a lot better.

It might not be a coincidence that the Hornets are 3-0 during this three-game stretch. Hopefully, his great play continues for Charlotte.

Here’s a look at the play where Kaminsky was elbowed from former Hornet Noah Vonleh:

Thankfully, Kaminsky wasn’t serious hurt and he was able to return. Even better, he came back stronger and with a vengeance. Before the elbow, Frank’s shot was spotty at best but after, he is knocking down three’s with regularity.

We’ll have to wait and see if this trend continues for the Charlotte Hornets’ second-year big man. It is a strange turn of events but it seems as though that elbow to the cranium somehow helped Kaminsky and his shooting.

