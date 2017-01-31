Charles Oakley throws shade at Barkley over LeBron comments: ‘Stop drinking at work’

Charles Oakley never misses a chance to crack on Charles Barkley.

Longtime rivals dating back to their playing days, Oakley chimed in Tuesday morning as Barkley’s beef with LeBron James flared up.

First:

Anyway, here’s what Oakley said:

I love everything LeBron James said about the hater he need to stop drinking at work. TNT can I stop by and get a drink — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) January 31, 2017

And here’s what LeBron said after Barkley called him “whiny” on TV Monday night, after the Cavs lost to the Mavericks.

It never ends. Nothing ever ends.

This article originally appeared on