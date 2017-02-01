Charles Barkley stands by criticism, admits LeBron ‘did his homework’

The LeBron James-Charles Barkley rift continues.

After James lashed out at Barkley following Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA on TNT analyst doubled down on his criticism of the Cleveland Cavaliers star on Tuesday.

Barkley, who called James “whiny” after James complained about the depth of the Cavaliers roster last week, made his latest comments on ESPN’s Waddle & Silvy radio show.

“I stick by what I said, I’m not going to make this personal … he was all whiny last week … I’m good and I’m straightforward, I’m never going to get personal on an NBA player.”

That last bit is probably a nod to the criticism he received from James, who went over several of Barkley’s career lowlights during his Monday rant.

James said: “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.”

Barkley had to give him credit for his research.

“I was laughing, clearly he did some homework … he Googled me and found some things,” Barkley said. “He was young when I was playing, so I appreciate that, but I’m not upset about it … my criticism was fair and I’m good with that.”

One thing is for sure, we know which side Dwyane Wade is on.

The Chicago Bulls star, who played with LeBron in Miami and also used to star in commercials with Barkley, said Tuesday it was about time James had stood up to his critics.